More RSE workers welcome - BusinessNZ

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 20:10

Welcoming more of the Pacific workforce to New Zealand is a good move, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

"Businesses across all regions and sectors are struggling with skill shortages. It is positive to see the Government applying a risk management approach to the border and allowing people to come in without MIQ requirements where there is minimal risk to New Zealand. We look forward to the Government working constructively with other industry groups to find pragmatic solutions to the current skill shortages.

"This will be a welcome relief for the primary industry companies that are facing a number of challenges still, and assist our Pacific neighbours experiencing significant economic hardship".