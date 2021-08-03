PHD picks up Energy Online

Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 - 13:06

Following a recent review, PHD New Zealand has been awarded the Energy Online media account.

PHD CEO Nikki Grafton, is delighted and says, "We are looking forward to building our partnership with the Energy Online team and pride ourselves on consistently delivering effective campaigns for our clients. Leveraging our data, analytics, and technology capability we are looking forward to delivering commercial success for Energy Online. It is also rewarding to see the team’s capability recognised and we are excited about our partnership."

GM of Energy Online, Shaun Rees says PHD’s history of delivering strong results for similar NZ brands made them a natural choice. "Competing for customers in the fiercely competitive energy market, we were attracted to PHD’s ability to provide media strategy and insight beyond traditional channels, aligning with our challenger mindset and maximising reach for our brand".

The appointment is effective immediately.