New study into household energy use in New Zealand - BRANZ

Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 - 14:17

A collaboration between BRANZ and Stats NZ will see hundreds of homes assessed as part of a BRANZ study on energy use in New Zealand households, Stats NZ and BRANZ said today.

The study will collect information on how, where, when, and why energy is being used in our homes.

It will also look at what drives that use, such as the characteristics of the home and behaviours of occupants.

The data collected will help government, scientists, and researchers find ways to make homes healthier places to live in and be more energy efficient.

Participants in the study will come from the Household Economic Survey (HES) which is carried out every year by Stats NZ.

This year’s HES asks questions about the income, housing cost, expenditure, and material wellbeing of New Zealanders. Participants will also be asked if they are interested in taking part in the BRANZ study, the Household Energy End-use Project (HEEP2).

This partnership between BRANZ and Stats NZ to combine datasets will provide the information needed to understand the complex mix of factors that affect energy use, household spending on fuel, and comfort.

BRANZ Project Manager, Greg Overton, says HEEP2 is about enabling people to live affordably in warm, dry, and healthy environments.

"To do this we need an up-to-date picture of energy use in our homes and that is what HEEP2 provides," Mr Overton said.

"Data from the first BRANZ HEEP project, carried out from 1995-2005, showed how we heat our homes and helped inform initiatives including the hugely successful EECA schemes, Warm Up NZ and Warmer Kiwi Homes.

"Data from the new project will help inform how we transition to a low carbon economy and the role household energy usage plays in New Zealand’s overall energy system.

"Owner-occupiers and renters can take part and all individual information will be kept completely confidential. Full participation involves a building assessment and monitoring of the indoor conditions and energy use in the home for one year."

HEEP2 will run from August 2021 to August 2023.