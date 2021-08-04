JLL New Zealand appoints Gavin Read as new Head of Research

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 11:06

JLL New Zealand is delighted to welcome Gavin Read as its new Head of Research. The appointment allows former Head of Research and Strategic Consultancy, Paul Winstanley, to step into a new role as Head of Build to Rent in Australia and New Zealand at a crucial time for the emerging sector, while also continuing as Head of Strategic Consultancy.

Read, who joins after almost a quarter of a century at Westpac, most recently as property Finance Manager, says he is looking forward to building on the momentum that saw JLL New Zealand release more than 30 property market reports in 2020.

"JLL has built a fantastic reputation for providing high quality research across a range of sectors. Over the coming weeks I’ll be meeting with our teams, clients and business partners across the country to see how we can further support their needs with insights that are deep, focused and relevant to their business."

JLL New Zealand’s Managing Director, Todd Lauchlan, says the creation of a leadership role focused singularly on research reflects its critical importance to the business and the wider industry.

"Events of the last 18 months have highlighted the key role quality insights play in guiding investment decisions."

"With our borders remaining closed, high levels of construction underway amid labour shortages, restrictions on foreign investment and a growing, ageing population, these remain uncertain times for the New Zealand property market. The need for quality research and insights is as great as ever, and I’m excited about the fresh perspectives that Gavin will bring to help us to continue to support our clients."