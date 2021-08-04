Pukaha Education Project fundraiser launch

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 18:06

Investment to secure the future

Pukaha National Wildlife Centre kicked off fundraising for its unique new $5 million education programme - Te Wananga Taiao on Friday night with a lively and entertaining presentation by Dr Ruud Kleinpaste (aka the bugman). Kleinstien reminded everyone, in no uncertain terms, of the importance of bio-diversity to the future of the planet and the New Zealand economy, and important national resource Pukaha is as "the best outdoor classroom in Aotearoa New Zealand."

The event was attended by key leaders and business influencers from across the Tararua and Wairarapa regions on Friday. Kleinstein’s presentation and the vision shared by Pukaha General Manager, Emily Court stimulated lively discussion and resulted in a raft of ideas and support for raising the remaining $2.5m needed to pay for the project, which includes 40 bed accommodation and whare nui. General Manager at Pukaha, Emily Court said she was invigorated by the responses and positive feedback she had received at the event. "The number of ideas and offers of support was hugely encouraging and we will be following up with all of our guests over the coming weeks to progress these ideas. At the end of the day this project isn’t just about investing in Pukaha, it’s about investing in a common vision for our community, and it was clear at this event that everybody gets it and wants to be involved in some way".

Construction of the new Centre is already underway. When it is completed in November 2022 groups of up to 40 will be able to stay in the onsite accommodation plus up to another 50 in the wharenui. While the focus is on education, the facility will also be available for use by community groups, corporate groups and other special events. Designed as multi-use facility it will help improve the financial sustainability of the reserve that has been dependant on revenue from international tourists to help pay for the conservation work.

Since COVID 19 the demand for quality experiences has grown from around New Zealand and the Board is confident that it is the right thing to do despite the significant fundraising target.

A recent decision by Tararua District Council to back the project by providing a $1million loan facility has also given the board confidence that the project can progress while the fundraising is undertaken. Pukaha Education Director Kelly Body, is excited about the growing demand for environmental education programmes at the reserve. Student numbers at Pukaha for this year are already double that of the previous year. "Nature can inspire learning across all areas of the curriculum and our teachers need the resources, support and opportunity to make this a reality. I absolutely agree with Dr Ruud’s vision for Aotearoa - by making ‘nature literacy’ core to our education system we have a far greater chance of restoring our environment." Kelly is working closely with educators across the regions to align programmes on offer at Pukaha with curriculum requirements and to support teachers to deliver the programmes with passion. With around 115,000 school students within a two hour drive of the reserve the potential impact of the new programmes is enormous. This is a game changer for Pukaha and for environmental education in the Lower North Island.