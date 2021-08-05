Dairy Women's Network pairs up with Lely

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 08:16

Dairy Women’s Network are highlighting agriculture technology and the future of farming through a new partnership with robotics company Lely.

Farmers interested in introducing robotics to the cowshed in the coming years need to plan for certain requirements. The partnership creates opportunities for dairy farmers around the country to learn more about the standards they need to meet and new technology as it becomes available to the industry, through Dairy Women’s Network events and workshops.

Both organisations are driven to enable New Zealand’s dairy farmers through knowledge. Automation and big data are the focus for Lely, while practical events and connection with dairy farmers are the focus for Dairy Women’s Network.

Combining these two focuses through a formalised partnership opens up another aspect of technology for farmers to explore - one that complements the existing technology of companies like Allflex and the knowledge hubs that are already provided, says Dairy Women’s Network Chief Executive Jules Benton.

"We’re proud to welcome Lely to the Dairy Women’s Network family of partners. Like us, they are driven to meet the demands of the industry and make our farmers’ lives easier. Our work happens to intersect at the growing of farmers’ knowledge and we are certain that our members will get a lot of value out of this new partnership."

Lely Centre Manager, Lawrence Holden, is looking forward to seeing the relationship between the two organisations develop to suit the changing needs of the primary industries sector.

"We are excited to see what the future of the industry looks like as more Dairy Women’s Network members discover Lely and the opportunities for on-farm robotics."

Lely’s goal is to link all data available on milking, feeding and breeding, enabling farmers to make the right decisions and work even more efficiently. Dedicated to making farmers’ lives easier they provide innovative solutions for activities in the cowshed, from milking to cleaning, and offer advice on management systems to run dairy farms cleanly and effectively.