New regional lounge in Napier opens for travellers - Air NZ

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 11:30

Healthier food, more space and a dedicated café await travelers from the Bay as Air New Zealand opens its new regional lounge in Napier Airport.

The brand-new lounge caters for around 130 guests - almost double the seating capacity than the previous space - alongside several distinct zones for customers to relax in, including a café area, a self-service buffet and drinks station as well as dedicated business and quiet areas.

The airline has also added more than 17,000 additional seats from mid-August to October in and out of Napier to support domestic tourism and encourage Kiwis to travel to the region.

Air New Zealand's Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said the new lounge, located on level 1 of the terminal, has been designed to further enhance the customer journey.

"We know our customers travel for a myriad of reasons, those travelling for business may want a quiet space to get some work done before flying, others to sit, relax and enjoy a pre-flight drink. This insight was at the heart of the new lounge design.

"With many Kiwis continuing to explore all New Zealand has to offer, and Hawkes Bay proving a popular corner of the country, it’s the perfect time to open the doors and welcome customers to our new lounge space."

The new Napier lounge follows the opening of other new regional lounges, including Nelson and New Plymouth, which are all part of an investment Air New Zealand is making in regional lounges across the country.

The new lounge is open from today to all Airpoints Elite, Gold, Elite Partner and Koru members departing on an Air New Zealand flight (no more than four hours prior to flight departure).