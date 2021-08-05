Neuron to expand Auckland's e-scooter riding area to the North Shore

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 14:17

Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility, has announced an expansion to the Auckland riding area. From Friday 6 August, Neuron’s e-scooters will be available to ride across more areas in Auckland, with riders able to travel from the City Centre out to North Shore.

The expanded area will be supported by an additional 200 e-scooters, and will provide access to popular North Shore beaches, cafes and shopping precincts including Cheltenham Beach, Takapuna Markets and Victoria Road’s cafes and shops.

The expansion will also provide a better connection for e-scooter riders to Auckland’s Ferry service, enabling more locals and tourists to easily visit the North Shore from Auckland CBD. Neuron riders will be able to stop at the base of Mount Victoria and North Head, scoot around Lake Pupuke and visit the Royal New Zealand Navy Museum.

Neuron’s e-scooters have been embraced by locals and tourists, racking up close to 700,000 kilometres since first launching in Auckland in January 2020. According to a recent rider survey conducted by Neuron, 43 per cent of all trips replaced car rides, eliminating an estimated 47 tonnes of C02.

The expanded riding area is set to be welcomed by businesses located within the new zone. A recent survey found that 84 per cent of users believe Neuron has created a positive impact for the city and 54 per cent of rides resulted in a purchase at a local business. The expanded riding area aims to continue to boost the local economy.

The new area is also expected to prove popular with current e-scooter riders, with 40 per cent of Neuron’s existing customers stating that expanding into this area would make them use e-scooters more often.

Richard Hannah, Head of ANZ, Neuron Mobility said: "We are delighted to be extending the existing e-scooter riding area, outside the city to the North Shore. E-scooters are a fantastic way to travel around the city and the new zone will further extend people’s range, allowing them to see more, do more and spend more. We thank the Auckland Council for their continued trust and support."

Neuron is a company well known for its focus on safety. The company’s e-scooters are fitted with a range of cutting-edge safety features. These include an app-controlled helmet lock that secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter between trips; and a topple detection feature that can detect if an e-scooter has been left on its side which then alerts an operations team to reposition it safely.

Other innovations include a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall and helps the rider call the emergency services, Voice guidance to educate and warn riders of how to ride safely, and a ‘Follow My Ride’ function that allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time, for added safety and peace of mind.