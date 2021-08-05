Laetitia's 'awesome experience with HELL Glenfield'

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 18:10

18-year-old Laetitia Tan worked at HELL Pizza in Glenfield for six weeks and had an awesome experience, especially hanging out with her work mates.

Active in HELL is a partnership between HELL Pizza and the IHC Group to get young people with intellectual disabilities into paid training in HELL stores around the country. Running since 2013, the initiative has seen more than 150 young Kiwis graduate with new-found skills and life experience.

Laetitia, who loves swimming and tae kwon do, was a little nervous at the start of her traineeship but got through the speed bumps and ended with an incredibly rewarding experience.

"She did really well," said David Setiawan, a students transition coordinator from Spectrum Care, who supported Laetitia into her traineeship. "She was nervous in the beginning, but thoroughly enjoyed her time there and learned the tasks well."

It can be difficult to learn new routines and skills, but franchisee Chamandeep Singh wasn’t afraid to give Laetitia the responsibility she needed to grow her confidence.

"Laetitia learned really well and helped out the shop during her time here," he said.

Laetitia filled takeaway sauce containers, greased pizza pans, prepared the pizza dough, ensured the pizza had the correct toppings - but Active in HELL isn’t only focused on job specific training.

It also provides a valuable first step to paid employment by teaching trainees the skills they need to succeed in the wider job market.

For Laetitia, that came in the form of a few different things. "I learned about fire evacuation drills and how to use fire extinguishers and fire blankets," she said. "I also improved my time management skills and learned about food safety and hazards in kitchens."

She was also given the opportunity to work in a customer-facing role as she served patrons their HELL pizza - all experiences that will enhance her CV as she searches for roles in the future.

Chamandeep found the process just as rewarding as Laetitia did and encourages other franchise owners to jump on board with the program.

"I always wanted to help out others and the community," he said. "Active in HELL was the perfect way to do so. I also wanted to use my training and teaching skills to benefit others".

"It expanded my experience in working with diverse people with different ways of learning. I found the experience very fulfilling and I’d absolutely recommend other employers to think about what people with intellectual disabilities could offer their business."

After finishing Year 13, Laetitia is going to take a year off to try new experiences and will go to Unitec in 2023. She has already written a children’s book called The Awesome Superheroes, which Charmandeep’s son Jasper likes to read every night before he goes to sleep, and is primed for a bright future.