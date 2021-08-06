Celebrate dairy farmers this Farm Worker Appreciation Day - DairyNZ

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 10:39

Today is Farm Worker Appreciation Day (August 6), where Kiwis are encouraged to pay tribute to the dedicated workers on our farms.

DairyNZ general manager responsible dairy Jenny Cameron says Farm Worker Appreciation Day provides the opportunity to celebrate the success, dedication, and contribution of our farmers.

"Our farmers undertake a lot of work on farms throughout the country, every day of the year. It’s not an easy job, but it’s an incredibly important and rewarding role our dairy farmers play for New Zealand - caring for animals and the environment, while providing around 140 countries with highly nutritious food," says Ms Cameron.

"This year they have also been faced with many challenges, including natural disasters, and a workforce shortage worsened due to COVID-19 border restrictions, while many of our international employees on farm continue to be separated from their families."

The on-farm success of our farmers results in around $20 billion in export value, while employing around 50,000 people on and off farm.

Dairy farmers nationwide have also fenced waterways, 100 percent of stock crossing points have bridges and culverts, while thousands of farmers are carrying out extensive planting alongside waterways.

"While our farmers are lucky to have a unique lifestyle and are supported by great communities, they also work in remote locations, with early starts, through all conditions to look after their animals, their people, and their land," says Ms Cameron.

"Their hard work and commitment provides us with safe, high quality, environmentally efficient products, while contributing to New Zealand’s local communities, and regional and national economies.

"So, today, I encourage us all to thank the farmers that work on our farms. Let’s celebrate the work that they do every day of every year, especially during the extra challenges presented in the past 18 months."

Dairy sector statistics:

Dairy farming has the highest average salary amongst agricultural industries.

Entry level positions start from $48,000 per year, while farm managers can earn upwards of $78,000 per year.

Around 50,000 people are employed in the dairy sector.

Dairy directly adds $10.2 billion to New Zealand’s economy.

Dairy delivers around $20 billion in export value.