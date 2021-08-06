Forest Owners welcome Te Uru Rakau appointment - NZFOA

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 12:08

The Forest Owners Association says the appointment of Jason Wilson to head Te Uru RÄkau - New Zealand Forest Service, is absolutely appropriate for the huge challenges and opportunities facing the forest industry in its key role of enabling New Zealand to meet both climate change and economic targets.

Forest Owners Association President, Phil Taylor, says Jason Wilson’s current role of leading the Forest Industry Transformation Plan demonstrates the government appointment is not a ‘business as usual’ selection, but is based on a sharp appreciation of the combination of imminent rapid economic growth of the forest industry, driven by climate change combating products on one hand, and the carbon sequestration ability of plantation forests on the other.

"That said, our key industry role is to produce logs for processors here and overseas. We need to know we have Te Uru RÄkau watching out for our priorities and interests, from the need to have pest free logs delivered to the international markets, to helping us communicate the virtues and possibilities of forestry to the public at large.

Phil Taylor says he wants to pay tribute to the contribution made by the acting head of Te Uru RÄkau Henry Weston.

"In our Association dealings with Henry, we always found him to be an exceptionally able industry champion who got things done. I hope that he will be available to continue to make his valuable contributions to Te Uru RÄkau and the industry."