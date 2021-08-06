One in three NZers ignore money planning 'due to stress and anxiety'

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 14:00

There’s no such thing as a silly question. That’s what we tell our children, but when it comes to money matters one in three adult Kiwis shy away from finding out more and improving their financial wellbeing.

"Our latest research clearly shows that knowledge, behaviour and an individual’s mindset influence their financial wellbeing. So during this year’s Sorted Money Week (9-15 August) we’re again encouraging New Zealanders to put any embarrassment aside and ask those money questions they’ve been ‘just wondering’ about," says Retirement Commissioner, Jane Wrightson.

The path to improving the financial capability of New Zealanders forms part of Te Ara Ahunga Ora’s National Strategy for Financial Capability. The Strategy provides a framework for collaboration, communication, and knowledge sharing and will unite the financial capability community to work around three goals, focused on three priority audiences. The objective is to make measurable change toward helping New Zealanders to understand money.

One in Four Kiwis Not Confident With Money

The Financial Capability Survey 2021 shows that one in four Kiwis lacks the confidence to manage their money day to day, plan their financial future or make decisions about financial products and services. 32 percent of 18-64 year olds said "stress and anxiety" about money matters were the largest barrier to them focusing on their finances.[1: Te Ara Ahunga Ora’s financial capability survey 2021][2: Quarterly consumer monitor from TRA]

"People feel they should know more, but in many cases are too afraid to ask. Encouraging kÅrero around money increases understanding and how ‘in control’ people feel," says Wrightson.

This is important as the latest Financial Capability Survey found that, with the exception of people on very low incomes, higher financial confidence positively influences financial wellbeing.

Knowledge Is Power

This Sorted Money Week, Sorted is encouraging Kiwis to ask questions about any and every part of their finances - from big decisions like buying a first home, managing debt and saving for retirement through to everyday budgeting and understanding how to read the terms and conditions in financial products like Buy Now/Pay Later schemes.

"We understand that many people feel uncomfortable talking about money or don’t know where to start. Providing the source is reputable, it doesn’t matter who or how people ask. If someone feels anxious about revealing ‘what they don’t know’ then they can take advantage of the anonymity of the internet and head to trusted places like Sorted and to learn the basics and progress from there," says Wrightson.

She says Money Week is about encouraging discussion and exploration plus increasing understanding by providing information that cuts through the jargon.

Investing is on the up

One particular focus this Money Week is providing answers to questions around investing. In the past 12 months 17 percent of 18-34 year olds have made a new financial investment, and it’s one of the areas Sorted gets the most questions about.[3: Quarterly consumer monitor from TRA]

"There are a lot of new, accessible investment platforms out there and we want to make sure New Zealanders can find good information about the opportunities and risks so they can make the best decisions for their circumstances," says Wrightson.

The recent report from the Financial Markets Authority [FMA] shows that a third of investors are taking to platforms due to fear of missing out. It also found they were more likely to base decisions on tips and gossip seen online, than on a company's reports, raising concerns about the financial literacy of new investors.

Buy Now, Pay Later? Another trend on the rise are Buy Now, Pay Later schemes. Between Q1 and Q2 of 2021their popularity grew 26 percent amongst under-35 year-olds, 30 percent amongst women and 32 percent amongst Maori.

"The products aren’t inherently bad and can be used well when people thoroughly understand the fine print. We just need to remember we’re spending future money and income. Our recommendation is understand what you’re signing up to and mitigate risk by minimising the number of schemes you have at any one time.’.

Resources

The recent Financial Capability Study 2021 found that by increasing our knowledge of and confidence in financial matters and tackling bad habits such as procrastination or impulsivity, New Zealander’s could improve their financial wellbeing. Sorted Money Week aims to provide a range of resources to empower New Zealanders and shine a light on the many financial tools available.

Snapshot

What: Sorted Money Week When: 9th - 15th August 2021

Why: To help Kiwis feel empowered and confident in their finances Topics: KiwiSaver, Buying a First Home, Saving, Investing, Budgeting, Money Management and Financial Empowerment.

Resources: Impartial information, guides and tools could be found at sorted.org.nz