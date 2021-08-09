DHL highlights it 'expertise in e-commerce, continuing to keep up with demand'

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 09:38

Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s leading mail and logistics company, launches a global brand campaign to strengthen its position as the leader in e-commerce. The leading most international logistics provider supports not only by providing reliable delivery in the growing e-commerce industry, but also by advising companies on how to make their business as successful as possible online. E-commerce trade has become increasingly established and an important area of economic growth over the last decades. This development has been greatly amplified by the pandemic and companies of all shapes and sizes need to be able to cope with the ever-growing digitally driven demand. The global logistics provider with years of experience in e-commerce and the associated logistics processes will "help its customers keep up with the clicks".

"The pandemic has driven digitalization so far that we have seen the development of almost a decade in just a few months. Existing online shops have grown and at the same time, companies have entered online retailing for the first time. As logistics experts, we can help companies keep up with the growth and benefit from it in the best possible way. In addition, we can help any brand to be a global brand tomorrow. Especially offering express delivery is beneficial for fast-moving e-commerce and can increase consumer buying activity and consumer loyalty", says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

E-commerce is not only part of DHL's corporate business strategy, but more importantly, it has become a key core growth factor to global trade. DHL can offer the necessary speed of delivery with DHL Express, which operates in over 220 countries and territories, but also advises companies on their online presence, e.g. on improving the website presence with a website health check. DHL has dealt extensively with the growth of e-commerce in its white paper "The Ultimate B2B E-commerce Guide: Tradition is out. Digital is in." which also elaborates on the advantages and opportunities of a growing e-commerce sector for B2B sales.

The campaign includes an unusually produced TV spot that attracts attention by using mixed-media techniques which create visual intrigue in combination with a unique voice-over of British actor Tom Hollander - well known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean - , explaining in a rhyme-like rhythm how e-commerce has grown rapidly over the last few years. It tells the story of online shopping, from the early days when it was still easy as a retailer and logistics provider to keep track of and meet demand, and how online shopping then became more established and almost routine part of our lives. The message is that DHL can help businesses deal with the high demand and "keep up with the clicks". In addition to the TV spot, the campaign will be aired in 30+ countries across digital channels, both in the form of digital banners and video as well as print ads. The creative concept was developed by DHLs creative lead agency 180Amsterdam.