Hutt Council decries the poor - Thomas Morgan

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 00:59

Thomas Morgan a candidate in the Central Ward by-election for the Hutt City Council was astonished to discover that the council provides no concession for those with a Community Services Card to the council owned pools and fitness centres.

‘It is quite remarkable in this day and age that such an obvious lack of concern for a major sector of the community is occurring in full sight of everyone. Not being a current local appears to be an advantage in seeing things with a clear view that others might otherwise miss.’

‘When an elected councillor I’ll ensure that the scheme is introduced right across all applicable council operations regardless of any other factor as it is vital that the council plays its part for the less well-off in the community’ Morgan said.

The discount card scheme has been available for many, many years and provides a valuable advantage for those with little and lets them enjoy a major recreational and wellness facility at a reduced cost.

Voting for the by-election is by mail with 10 September being Election Day.