Enable appoints Johnathan Eele as its new Chief Executive

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 09:31

Christchurch fibre broadband provider, Enable, today announced Johnathan Eele as its new Chief Executive, following the recent retirement of Steve Fuller. Johnathan will join Enable on 13 September 2021.

Johnathan has over 20 years’ communications industry experience in New Zealand and overseas where he has held leadership roles spanning the wholesale, enterprise, government and consumer sectors. He also has significant regulatory affairs experience. Most recently Johnathan has held the role of Chief Executive - Enterprise, Government and Wholesale at Vocus.

Enable Chair, Justin Murray says the Board conducted an extensive search for a high-calibre Chief Executive to lead Enable into the future.

"We’re delighted to have secured a leading executive of Johnathan’s quality for this important role. He has the commercial skills and purpose-led mindset needed to harness the significant opportunities in front of Enable, to grow the business, deliver financial returns and create benefits for the Christchurch community."

Johnathan Eele says he’s excited to be joining a New Zealand communications industry success story.

"I’m looking forward to leading Enable as it continues to deliver world-class connectivity to its community and to opening new opportunities for innovation and growth," says Johnathan Eele.

"Enable is extremely well positioned to generate enhanced value by championing digital inclusion and wider community benefits by leveraging its network assets, financial strength and talented people.

"I am looking forward to the personal and professional adventure of relocating to Christchurch, embracing everything the city and region have to offer, and rolling my sleeves up to make a difference to my new community."

Justin Murray says over its 14-year history, Enable has worked to generate the best outcomes for greater Christchurch.

"It’s done this through building a community-owned network asset worth more than $600 million, delivering fibre broadband services to 134,000 local customers and growing into a financially strong business, highlighted by its recent $18 million dividend.

"The Board is excited that Johnathan will be leading Enable through its next growth phase, with a mandate to be a relentless advocate for Christchurch, a market leader in fibre broadband connectivity and an innovator in responding to new market and community opportunities.

"We look forward to working closely with Johnathan and his team to deliver on this mandate with a view to establishing significant long-term social and economic value," says Justin Murray.