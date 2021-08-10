Avaya acquires contact centre developer CTIntegrations

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 13:41

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has acquired CTIntegrations, a specialised contact centre software development and system integration company based in Austin, Texas. CTIntegrations provides Avaya with additional digital capabilities for its extensive contact centre customer base and will further enhance the Avaya OneCloud™AI-powered experience platform.

CTIntegrations is the company behind CT Suite and its connectors, and has been part of the Avaya DevConnect partner ecosystem, bringing deep expertise in the Avaya OneCloud platform and an understanding of its customers’ evolving needs. Many current Avaya customers are currently benefitting from CT Suite capabilities that integrate into their Avaya contact centres today.

"We are excited to have the CTIntegrations team join Avaya," said David Austin, GVP, Corporate Development, Avaya. "The tremendous talent they bring along with their deep domain expertise in Avaya’s contact centre platform will immediately add value to our innovation engine and super-charge our Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solution. This acquisition also plays a key role in supporting our overall Avaya OneCloud platform beyond CCaaS, so customers can take full advantage of our composable cloud platform with additional building blocks for solutions optimized to address their specific needs."

"Avaya and CTIntegrations have been outstanding partners for a number of years, and I am confident our customers will benefit from increased synergies as an integrated team," said Ronny Flaatten, CEO and Founder, CTIntegrations. "We are committed to building an exceptional journey for Avaya customers to leverage the benefits of next-generation cloud, including hybrid cloud, with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions, and to further extend the capabilities of the composable Avaya OneCloud platform."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction closed earlier in August 2021 and is not expected to have a material financial impact for the current quarter.