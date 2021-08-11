Nominations for Farmlands Director Elections now open

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 - 10:32

Nominations are being sought for this year’s Farmlands Director Elections. Two seats - one North Island and one South Island - are being contested. Farmlands Directors Dawn Sangster and Gray Baldwin are retiring by rotation in 2021 and both have indicated they are standing for re-election.

Farmlands Chairman Rob Hewett says having a say in governance is crucial to the ongoing success of the co-operative.

"Having high calibre shareholder representatives is critical not only to Farmlands but all rural co-operatives," Mr Hewett says. "We have made tremendous strides in growing the talent pool of rural governance, alongside Silver Fern Farms, through the To the Core programme.

"The talent is there and it is always pleasing to see prominent and capable shareholders putting their hands up for these elections. All of our shareholders are business owners and the ongoing success of Farmlands factors into the wellbeing of their own business.

"Standing in a Director Election is a thorough process, designed to showcase critical thinking and ability. It is also a very rewarding process and if we are to continue to develop our next generation of leaders, we want shareholders to ask questions, engage and, just as importantly, vote."

There is set criteria for any shareholder interested in becoming a Farmlands Director. Eligible candidates must reside in the Island they are seeking election for, have been a trading

Farmlands shareholder for at least 3 years and need to be nominated for the position by at least two other shareholders resident in the Island the candidate is seeking election for.

Last year’s Director Election completed a 3-year cycle to implement changes to the Board’s structure. From this year’s Director Elections, there will be one North Island and one South Island Shareholder Director retiring by rotation every year.

Nomination enquiries

Shareholders interested in learning more about becoming a Farmlands Shareholder Director can request a nomination pack by calling the election helpline on 0800 666 047 or emailing iro@electionz.com. Nominations close at 5pm on Thursday 26 August 2021.