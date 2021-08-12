Jasper acquires a high-profile North Shore asset

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 11:47

Jasper, a technology-led fund manager, has completed the purchase of 37-41 Poland Road and 20 Hillside Road, Wairau Valley. The acquisition is the latest addition to its new industrial fund targeting Value-Add logistics and industrial investments within the greater Auckland area.

Wairau Valley is a highly regarded and tightly held industrial locality close to the Auckland CBD. The asset comprises two levels of warehousing, extensive yard space and quality office accommodation.

Simon Felton, Head of Acquisitions at Jasper, commented: "Wairau Valley is attractive because it’s surrounded by an affluent demographic catchment. The fundamentals of the location position it towards trade retail and last mile logistics users - both considered premium tenants in a Light Industry Zoned area."

About Jasper: Jasper is a technology-enabled real estate fund manager based in Auckland, NZ. Jasper provides all investors with access to private market investments. Jasper is on a mission to democratise access to these opportunities while providing a better user experience, more liquidity, and lower fees than traditional solutions. Established in 2019, Jasper now has $156 million of assets under management (AUM).