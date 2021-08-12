Nelson Marlborough's best in civil construction revealed

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 15:30

A cycle track built in extreme conditions, a land reclamation project with exceptional environmental controls, and a talented young operations manager were among the outstanding civil construction projects celebrated at the Civil Contractors NZ Nelson Marlborough Awards Dinner on Friday.

Around 300 guests attended the ceremony at the Rutherford Nelson Hotel on 6 August, coming together to applaud the people and companies doing challenging and vital work at the top of the South Island.

Fulton Hogan was the big winner on the night, with their Champion/Salisbury Road Roundabout Upgrade sweeping the Hynds Projects Over $1.5 Million prize and the coveted Hirepool Supreme Award. The company’s Renwick and Havelock Watermeter Contract also bagged the Judges Recognition Award.

The Champion/Salisbury Road Roundabout Upgrade was completed on behalf of Tasman District Council on a high traffic flow road, which sees in excess of 18,000 vehicles per day. More than 13,500 hours went into the project, which won for its innovative solutions, strong communication, and inclusive community liaison. The Renwick and Havelock Watermeter Contract was established to reduce water waste on behalf of Marlborough District Council, as their area historically used three times as much water per person compared to Nelson. Fulton Hogan installed 1,300 new water meters as part of the project, which won plaudits for stakeholder engagement and data control.

Mike Edridge Contracting Ltd also did well, securing two wins - one for the Southwater Projects Valued $0 - $50,000 for the design and build of the Bannochburn Fire Pond, a 400m3 self-filling pond to help fight fires. The other was for Total Oil NZ Projects Valued $50,001 - $200,000 for the Wither Hills Reservoir Slope Re-Profiling, a 1,300-hour project to improve access to the slope for walkers and cyclists, as well as to make it more stable during earthquakes.

Nelmac took the prize for Cable Price Projects Valued $200,001 - $ 750,000 for its work on the Poormans Stream Shared Pathway. This 2.5-metre-wide pathway passes along a stream and through numerous nature reserves in Nelson. Nelmac received the award for maintaining constant communication and cooperation with the public and ecologists throughout the project.

Taylors Contracting Co won the award for Land Dimensions Ltd Projects Valued $750,001 - $1.5 Million for Seafield Terrace Rock Revetment. This project saw the company supply and place 5,000 tonnes of rock armouring for a sea wall in a marine reserve area, which included new outlets, footpaths and pavements. The company was recognised for its tight communication between residents and the Department of Conservation. Simcox Construction took the Tasman District Council Environmental Award for the Separable Portion 1 - Waikawa Marina project, which involved reclaiming 460 metres of land along The Snout with 4,000 tonnes of rock. The company filled 33,000m3, built timber boardwalks, and dredged the Waikawa stream, with their work exceeding expectations for environmental control.

The Health and Safety Professionals Innovation Award was won by Nelmac for its work on the Pike29 Memorial Track - a 10.7km cycle and walking trail linking to the Paparoa Track. It took 29,000 hours, including 70 helicopter hours, with teams living and working on site in extremely harsh weather conditions and on difficult terrain. Nelmac was given the award for their innovative techniques to get such a challenging project completed, prioritising the safety of workers above everything else.

The Nelson City Council Health and Safety Award was presented to Downer NZ. This was for its overall health and safety record across all the projects it submitted for judging.

There was also a CCNZ Nelson Marlborough Branch Supplier of the year award, presented to Hynds Pipe Systems by popular vote from industry peers on the night. And lastly, the Bank of New Zealand Young Achiever Award went to Nick Webby of Fulton Hogan. The 30-year-old is Operations Manager for the Tasman Journeys NOC Contract and has been with Fulton Hogan since 2007. He impressed the judges because of his adaptability to change, travelling offshore and learning another language to help achieve desired contract results. Award judges Bruce Taylor and Peter Fisher said the standard of entries was extremely high this year.

"Judging these awards has been an amazing reminder of the great work taking place in this part of New Zealand," Mr Fisher said. "From the way we get around, to the water we drink, and the activities we take part in, none of it could be possible without these outstanding companies and the people they employ."

CCNZ Nelson Marlborough’s Chairman Brendan Dodd agreed, saying Friday’s awards ceremony was a highlight of the annual calendar for local contractors. "I am sure we all left feeling truly inspired by all of the hard work and dedication that goes on in Nelson Marlborough’s civil construction industry, day after day."

Amongst the attendees were four Life Members - Snow Edgar, Charlie Taylor, Mike Edridge, and judge Bruce Taylor. Ahead of the prize giving, a minute’s silence was held in memory of Denis Chambers, a CCNZ Nelson Marlborough Life Member who recently passed away.