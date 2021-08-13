Little Biddy Gin, Swanndri join forces to 'celebrate the environment, Kiwi ambition'

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 10:00

From here and for here - Little Biddy Gin and Swanndri join forces to celebrate the natural environment, enduring quality and down-to-earth Kiwi ambition

Reefton Distilling Co., the producers of international award-winning Little Biddy Gin have forged a relationship with iconic New Zealand brand Swanndri to celebrate New Zealand’s natural environment, enduring quality and down-to-earth Kiwi ambition.

The result of this partnership is a Limited Edition Little Biddy Gin bearing the iconic Swanndri red and black check. A well-loved pattern often favoured by Reefton Distilling Co. Ambassadors and Water Prospectors Nigel and Steffan MacKay.

Nigel and Steffan know all about the great outdoors and have been donning their trusty Swanndri Bush Shirts since the 1970’s. The twin brothers were born and grew up in Reefton, attending the local school, going on to work in the forestry and spending their spare time exploring the secrets of the Victoria, Paparoa and Brunner ranges. Having spent all of their 73 years as residents of this historic West Coast town, they are authorities on everything that there is to know about the area, its people, and its rich history.

From here and for here

When you speak to the MacKay Twins their deep love of their hometown and the people who founded it, is evident. As is their profound respect for West Coast legend Little Biddy and those early pioneers who searched for and created wealth from little more than a strong belief that the West Coast landscape held natural resources for them to discover and turn into riches. They see a similar optimism in Reefton Distilling Co.’s Founder and Chief Executive Patsy Bass and her drive to create an opportunity out of one of the West Coast’s most talked about regional characteristics - copious rainfall.

This is also something that caught the attention of the team at Swanndri. Jenny Drinkwater, Swanndri Marketing Manager said "Fresh native botanicals, pristine water and passionate people - all locally sourced. This is the unofficial recipe that sets Reefton Distilling Co. apart. They’re standing out on the world stage because they’re from here, for here. Hand foraged and hand crafted. Transforming the raw elements of this unique place into something wonderfully refined." Jenny went on to add "That’s what makes Reefton Distilling Co. and Swanndri such a good fit - We’ve actually got a lot in common - a connection to the natural environment around us, a passion for enduring quality, and down-to-earth Kiwi ambition."

Celebrating the great outdoors with an iconic Gin Little Biddy Gin - Classic: Swanndri Limited Edition, is being launched to coincide with Father’s Day and to celebrate New Zealand’s love of the great outdoors.

This Little Biddy Gin - Classic: Swanndri Limited Edition comes in a locally made presentation box, suitable for gifting. Awarded Gold at the 2020 SIP Awards, Little Biddy Gin - Classic is often described as a sipping gin, so good you can drink it straight. Sensational in a cocktail.

Created in honour of Reefton legend Bridget ‘Biddy’ Goodwin, a gin-toting, 4-foot-tall gold prospector, Little Biddy Gin - Classic is vapour infused with 13 botanicals, five sourced fresh from the same West Coast rainforest where Biddy once fossicked for gold. This uniquely New Zealand gin captures the West Coast rainforest in each bottle.

Tasting Notes: A versatile and easy drinking gin. With a complex palette of spiced citrus and warm resin and a spicy, sweet and smooth finish. RRP $89.99 per 700ml bottle (40%abv). Available while stocks last from select stores nationally or direct from Reefton Distilling Co.’s Cellar Door and online store.