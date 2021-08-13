Seafood extraordinaire resigns to take on new opportunities

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 15:43

Dedicated fisherman, manager and businessman Marcus D’esposito has resigned from Takitimu Seafoods to pursue other opportunities.

Marcus has worked with his family in the fisheries industry for over 30 years, making his way to management level in a fast growing business in both the local and international market.

In April 2019 NgÄti Kahungunu purchased a 100% share in the business ‘Takitimu Seafoods Limited’ formerly known as Hawke’s Bay Seafoods. This implemented a long held iwi aspiration of further investment in the fishing industry. Marcus was key in supporting our business to thrive through the transition period and we are sad to see him go.

NgÄti Kahungunu has had a long standing relationship with Hawke's Bay Seafoods and its owners, the D'Esposito family. "In the past they fished our quota and provided pataka fish for hundreds of whÄnau tangihanga from Wairoa to Wairarapa for many years and we are so grateful to their whÄnau for their support," iwi chief executive, Chrissie Hape said.

On behalf of Takitimu Seafoods Limited, Kahungunu Asset Holding Company and NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, we wish to take the opportunity to thank Marcus for his service to the business and wish him well for his future endeavours.