Napier Port workers’ union protests against arrival of blood phosphate ship

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 22:02

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU), representing port workers at Napier Port, has handed a letter of protest to the captain of a ship carrying Blood Phosphate mined in the Western Sahara that arrived at the port late on Thursday night 12 August.

Because of COVID19 protocols the letter was delivered without direct contact between RMTU members and the crew.

‘The ship chartered by Ravensdown, the Ocean Master, carrying a cargo of blood phosphate mined in Western Sahara and being imported into New Zealand, berthed in Napier last night, ’ says RMTU Organiser Dasha van Silfhout.

‘In late 2019 the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) passed a resolution condemning Morocco’s illegal occupation of Western Sahara and calling upon the New Zealand government to halt importation of phosphates from the area. As an affiliate to the CTU the RMTU registered our protest by meeting the captain of the vessel in the early hours of this morning and handing him a letter that included the CTU resolution, ‘ she says.

‘Our fellow unionists in Australia, the Maritime Union of Australia, have used this method to register protests against Blood Phosphate imports, to us it seems a relatively mild and pragmatic way to exercise a fundamental democratic right without risking undue disruption.'

'In fairness to Ravensdown they have been very constructive in the dialogue we have had with them.'

‘Whilst we fundamentally disagree about the importation of Blood Phosphate they have been reasonable in facilitating a lawful and safe protest, as have Napier Port management and the shipping agent’, she says.