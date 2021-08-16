Comvita a finalist in 10 categories at 2021 Best Design Awards

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 13:46

Comvita (NZX:CVT) is proud to have been nominated as a finalist at the prestigious Design Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards 2021, with 11 entries shortlisted across ten separate categories - including recognition for their state-of the-art Wellness Lab, and UMF5+ and UMF25+ MÄnuka honey brand campaigns.

Held annually, the Best Design Awards are a celebration of excellence across all aspects of design - including graphic, spatial, product, digital and motion design, as well as three special awards: Value of Design, Public Good and Toitanga.

Group CEO of Comvita, David Banfield, says "At Comvita, it’s our vision to transform the face of retail and product experience - and lead the way into the future for retailers around the globe. Bringing that vision to life has meant working with New Zealand’s best creative minds, and we’re really proud of what we’ve achieved alongside each of our partners. Our respective teams have gone above and beyond to create truly world-class experiences for our consumers, and so it’s an honour to be recognised in this year’s Best Design Awards.

"We’re especially delighted to have the Wellness Lab recognised - as a showcase of the importance of embracing more immersive, memorable retail experiences that cannot be replicated in a traditional store. This nomination is further proof of our transformative approach, as we seek to roll this experience out in other markets around the world," adds Banfield.

The Best Design Awards 2021 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the 8th October at the Aotea Centre.