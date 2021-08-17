NZ company takes microgreens to the masses: Micro is set to go Macro

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 09:13

Supermarkets are now selling customers the freshest seasonal greens out of season, and it is all sourced from indoor vertical farms in the industrial hubs of Auckland and Wellington.

The launch of 26 Seasons - a local company that sustainably grows and sells microgreens to restaurants and consumers - is set to shake up the way we think about where and how our food is produced in New Zealand.

Microgreens are a true superfood - up to 100 times more nutritious than mature plants and with intense and unique flavours packed into every tiny leaf. 26 Seasons’ extensive range of microgreens are grown from seed, not on acres of farmland, but stacked high in New Zealand’s first commercial indoor vertical farms where sunlight is swapped for LED lights and there is no soil to be seen.

These include a former nightclub in Wellington and the company’s new flagship 420 square metre indoor vertical farm in Penrose, Auckland.

Co-founder of 26 Seasons, Matt Keltie, says the controlled growing environment produces pesticide-free produce all year round, that is better tasting, better-for-you and much gentler on the planet.

"Growing produce without soil might seem unnatural, but it’s far from it. Our innovative LED lighting technology mimics sunlight but in the controlled environment of our indoor farms. This means our crops aren’t affected by weather or seasons enabling us to achieve on average a full growth cycle every two weeks, harvesting 26 seasons in a year.

"This means our customers can enjoy the freshest microgreens at the very peak of their flavour and nutrients all year round," he says. "When people taste them, they realise they are so much more than just a garnish."

The cutting-edge indoor grow systems are also a more sustainable way to grow food. Seeded grow mats, made with biodegradable wool (soon to be domestically produced organically certified hemp), are stacked high on racks where the crops thrive under a proprietary lighting system, natural air and water (95% of which is recycled). There are no chemical pesticides, only a measured amount of fertiliser and the indoor farm’s footprint is considerably less than a traditional outdoor farm.

"We are hyper-local, producing in a city for the city," says Matt. "This means we are drastically reducing food miles compared with produce grown rurally,"

And unlike most greens that immediately start to deteriorate as soon as they are harvested and bagged, 26 Seasons microgreens don’t. Sold in the trays they’re seeded in they are a living product and remain that way until harvested at home.

26 Seasons greens are sold locally in supermarkets and fresh food stores like Farro and Wellington’s Moore Wilson, from the company’s first-of-its-kind indoor grow stands, complete with automated LED lighting and watering systems.

Janene Draper, co-founder of Farro Fresh, says it is redefining what it means to buy fresh.

"These vibrant, living microgreens are shaking up the future of the produce aisles. I love that they are not only packed with vitamins, but they continue to grow right up to when you ‘snip to eat’ them at home, nothing gets fresher than that!" says Janene.

26 Seasons also supplies more specific or unusual microgreens to order for many of the country’s most popular restaurants.

Chef Al Brown says the ability to use his favourite seasonal greens off season is a game-changer.

"One of the challenges we face is getting great quality fresh produce all year round. 26 Seasons has solved that problem for us with their indoor farms providing fresh quality produce no matter what the season," he says.

While the product is already loved by chefs, the company is now ready to take its microgreens to the masses and let them in on the secret of this better tasting, more nutritious and more sustainably grown superfood.

"We’re redefining the seasons and what it means to eat fresh," says Matt Keltie. "The future possibilities of what we can produce in our indoor vertical farms out of season is really exciting."

26 Seasons’ instore grow systems can be found in Farro Fresh stores, Moore Wilson and select New World stores in Auckland and Wellington. The range includes everything from pea shoots, sorrel, radishes and broccoli to coriander, basil, wheatgrass and mustard microgreens. Customers can buy trays of single microgreens or mixes - such as a salad mix, sandwich mix or smoothie mix - and harvest them at home by snipping them at the roots when they’re ready to eat them. Recommended retail price of $9.95 for a tray.

For stockists visit www.26seasons.co.nz