Taupo district gains $1M in regional tourism funding

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 14:13

Destination Great Lake TaupÅ (DGLT) has been granted $1M in government funding to help boost its efforts to promote and co-ordinate tourism in the region.

DGLT is the council organisation charged with marketing to domestic and international tourism markets. Today Tourism Minister Hon Stuart Nash announced it is one of the 31 Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) awarded funds earmarked under the Government’s Tourism Communities Plan in May.

DGLT General Manager Jane Wilson said the continuing central government funding recognises the vital work it and other RTOs do.

"It has allowed us to support our industry at a very challenging time with the launch of deal-driven marketing campaigns focused on sending referrals directly to operators, and to build capability of our industry through training workshops and one-on-one digital support.

"The funding has also enabled the continuation of the important work we had started in developing a bicultural Destination Management Plan in partnership with mana whenua and key regional stakeholders to ensure we create a destination of excellence for future generations," she said.

TaupÅ district mayor David Trewavas warmly welcomed the government funding and said the work done by the DGLT has been key in efforts to get kiwis to explore and reconnect with the beauty of the TaupÅ region.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously had a huge impact on New Zealand’s tourism sector, and TaupÅ is no exception. But we have been very pleased by the number of domestic tourists who have discovered or re-discovered the stunning offerings we present as a destination."

Mr Trewavas said the funding boost would be a boon for DGLT’s work to attract even more local visitors and increasing numbers of international ones, once the world starts re-opening.

"We’re looking to boost midweek and shoulder season visitors, length of stay, greater participation in our tourism activities, and to ensure enjoyable experiences for those visitors so that they share these with their families and friends."

For more information on the funding announcement, head to https://www.mbie.govt.nz/about/news/grants-confirmed-for-regional-tourism-organisations/