Less than half of disabled people under the age of 65 are working - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 11:47

Only 42.5 percent of disabled people aged 15-64 years were employed in the June 2021 quarter, compared with 78.9 percent of non-disabled people in the same age group, Stats NZ said today.

"This shows that disabled people are under-represented in the workforce," wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

"Employment can play an important role in a person’s wellbeing, not only providing income, but also social connection and a sense of purpose."

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Less than half of disabled people under the age of 65 are working: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/less-than-half-of-disabled-people-under-the-age-of-65-are-working

Labour market statistics (disability): June 2021 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/labour-market-statistics-disability-june-2021-quarter

CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/