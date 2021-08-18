RBNZ August MPS Review: Lockdown prompts RBNZ to pause for now - ASB

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 17:37

The RBNZ kept the OCR on hold, as we had expected at the 11th hour.

The current COVID outbreak was the reason to remain on hold - otherwise it was clear the RBNZ intended to lift the OCR at an orderly pace starting from today.

Assuming the outbreak is stamped out relatively soon, we expect the RBNZ to start lifting the OCR from October.

The RBNZ kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 0.25%, as we anticipated at the 11th hour after NZ went into Level 4 lockdown to contain a suspected community outbreak of the delta variant of COVID-19. Given the high current degree of uncertainty about the extent of the lockdown, and that the Government is wheeling out financial support, it makes perfect sense for the RBNZ to hold fire for the time being at least.

The RBNZ’s Monetary Policy Statement showed that the Bank had clearly intended to start its tightening cycle today. The underlying state of the economy heading into this lockdown was one of capacity constraints and rising cost pressures that are poised to generate persistent inflation pressures. But the sensible approach for the August decision, given heightened uncertainty, was to wait and see.

The "where to" for interest rates comes down to how much the current lockdown alters that economic assessment. A short-lived lockdown is likely to have only modest lasting impacts once catch-up activity happens. In that case, the broader economic outlook wouldn’t shift too much and the RBNZ will embark on its signalled tightening cycle. But a more drawn-out period of tight restrictions would increasingly chip away at that outlook.

Our outlook for the OCR - based heavily on the lockdown being short enough to cause little long-term damage - is that the RBNZ will lift the OCR 25bp in October, November and February to 1%, before gradually nudging up to 1.5% by the end of 2022. This is very much a light pencilling in of an outlook and should be taken as a rough guide that can change quickly as the situation unfolds. Financial markets will be very sensitive to the run of COVID headlines, so brace for a period of volatility.

