Small business support over lockdown - Manaaki.io

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 18:00

In response to the nationwide level 4 lockdown announced on 17 August 2021, small business support network Manaaki.io has begun a number of initiatives to help small businesses get through.

Key Reports:

Digital Skills Report

MBIE Small Business Health Survey

Global State of Small Business Report

Key Statistics:

MBIE Report

In the event of further Covid-19 related restrictions, 32% of businesses state they will continue to operate, but will be financially impacted, 21% state they will continue to operate relatively normally, 39% state they will survive, but only with government assistance, and 5% state they are unlikely to survive.

The MBIE survey shows that the smaller the business is, the less technologically capable they are (e.g. 22% of micro businesses are not confident with technology, compared to 11% of medium-large businesses).

Following COVID19 lockdowns, 42% of New Zealand businesses stated that they wanted to make greater use of digital tools (MBIE, 2020).

Digital Skills Gap

The 2021 Digital Skills Report found that New Zealand has a significant internal shortage of people skilled in digital technology. In 2019 4,462 tech jobs were created, while only 1,850 domestic students moved into degree-level courses in tech-related fields. The same year 3,863 visas were approved for foreign IT professionals to move to New Zealand.

According to the report, MÄori and Pacific people are strongly underrepresented in the IT sector. In the IT workforce, only 4% are MÄori and only 2.8% are Pacific peoples. This shortage could stem from underrepresentation in secondary school technology subjects, where only 14% are MÄori and only 9% are Pacific peoples.

Statistics New Zealand Quarterly Labour Market statistics show MÄori and Pacific people have also experienced greater employment insecurity due to covid-19. For Pacific people, unemployment was at 9.6% in the December 2020 quarter, up from 7.2% in the December 2019 quarter. It was a similar result for MÄori, who saw unemployment rise from 8.4% to 9% in the same time period. In contrast, unemployment for PÄkehÄ remained relatively the same at 3.7%.

Global State of Small Business

Among SMBs surveyed, 26% reported that they had closed between January and May 2020 - over 50% in some countries, such as Ireland and Bangladesh. Consumer-focused sectors have been hit hardest. For example, 54% of tourism agencies and 47% of SMBs operating in the hospitality and event management sector reported that they were closed at the time of the survey. Approximately 30% of micro-businesses reported that they were closed at the time of the survey, relative to 25% of SMBs with one or more employees.

Tourism and other consumer-focused businesses appear to have been hit particularly hard. In the aggregate sample, the sectors with the most business closures were: travel or tourism agencies (54% closed), hospitality and event services (47%), education and childcare services (45%), performing arts and entertainment (36%), and hotels, cafes, and restaurants (32%).

SMBs promote economic inclusiveness, for example by creating opportunities for female business leaders and other underrepresented groups (Kumar 2017). SMBs create job opportunities across geographic areas and sectors, employing broad segments of the labour force, including low-skilled workers. In this way, SMBs may contribute to reducing poverty and income inequality, particularly in developing countries. They also provide opportunities for underrepresented groups, including women, ethnic minorities, and the disabled (OECD 2017).

