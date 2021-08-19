Epson NZ launches new business printers for the commercial office market

Thursday, 19 August, 2021 - 12:55

In one of their most significant product announcements in recent memory, Epson New Zealand has entered the commercial office printing market with a full range of A4 and A3 business printers that are designed to increase efficiencies and productivity while helping SMBs and SMEs to lower their impact on the environment.

Epson NZ is introducing eleven new models in their new business printing portfolio, starting with the entry level WorkForce Pro WF-C579R, mid-level WorkForce Pro WF-C879RTC and high-end WorkForce WF-C21000. These new models are fully supported by a cloud-based printer fleet management tool which provides extensive insights into each device to improve service support and operational efficiencies.

Each new printer launched today is designed specifically for busy offices with low environmental impact, low intervention and high productivity. All printers are powered by Epson’s signature and award-winning Heat-Free PrecisionCore™ inkjet technology and all are specifically designed to meet the needs of corporate and government enterprises.

Where organisations are looking to reduce their carbon footprint, meet their corporate social responsibility objectives, or just play their part in reducing CO2 emissions, these new Epson devices are the ideal choice to help address all of these goals and more.

Epson Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, Craig Heckenberg, said, "Epson is a trusted brand that is recognised globally as a sustainable company with a strong commitment to creating value for our customers and society. One way in which Epson is helping to create a sustainable future for all of us is through our patented Heat-Free technology which uses up to 94% less energy when compared to an equivalent laser printer or copier."

Office equipment which include printers and copiers represent about 48% of the total energy bill for a typical office-, which is a significant operational cost and burden on the environment. Heat-Free Technology is already helping industries around the world move towards a more sustainable future and Epson are confident with the support of their customers that they can achieve the same result when it comes to office printing.

This new commercial printer line-up also marks Epson’s continued commitment to providing its business partners with cutting edge solutions that help future-proof businesses and differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

Epson NZ General Manager, Kaden McCaffery, added "Businesses demand simple, reliable and economical solutions and we strive to provide the resources and support that our partners require to stay competitive."

Spearheading Epson NZ’s drive into the office printing market is Fadi Nannis who joins the company as Business Development Manager for the newly created Document Solutions team.Nannis said, ""The introduction of these new printers demonstrates the commitment Epson NZ has to the growth and success of our channel partners. I am looking forward to building new, long-term business partnerships with companies that share a similar vision and similar values for a sustainable future."

Key features of the new models

WorkForce Pro WF-C579R

- Minimise your interventions - Replaceable Ink Pack System with Extra High-capacity packs lets you print up to 50,000 ISO pages black/20,000 ISO colour without changing the ink packs1; paper capacity up to 1,330 pages with optional trays

- Fast print speeds; no warmup time - 24 ISO ppm (black/colour)2; plus, fast first page out

- Enhanced productivity - 50-page ADF and auto 2-sided printing, copying, scanning and faxing; scan to email and more

- Open-platform ready - seamless integration with enterprise applications such as PaperCut MF and other ISV solutions

WorkForce Pro WF-C879RTC

Low intervention, less hassle - Replaceable Ink Pack System lets you print up to 86,000 ISO pages (black) and up to 50,000 ISO pages (colour)1

Fast output - Prints at speeds of 26/25 ISO ppm (black/colour)2; plus fast first page out

More prints, lower printing costs - Epson ink lasts up to 4.3 times longer3 than its competition to reduce staff disruptions and lower the overall cost of printing

Fast scan speed - Up to 100 images per minute (duplex)4

WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000 with finishing options

Breakthrough speed for powerful business productivity - 100 ISO ppm2 (black/colour); the fastest print speed in its class5

Conserve energy - up to 87% lower power consumption than colour lasers6

Security features - Full suite of advanced security features you can count on

Compatible with Epson® Solutions Suite and industry-leading third-party solutions - Epson Open Platform for seamless workflow integration

Versatile Options - The perfect solution for stacking, stapling, creating booklets, and hole-punch finishing; fax and multi-network options

Availability

All new Epson business printers will be available exclusively through authorised Epson NZ dealers.

For more information on Epson New Zealand’s new business and document solutions products, contact Fadi Nannis on 021 620 879 or at fnannis@epson.co.nz

For more on Epson New Zealand’s overall business solutions go to: https://www.epson.co.nz/products/printers_for_business/

Picture credits

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C579R

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C879RTC

Epson WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000

Epson NZ BDM - Document Solutions, Fadi Nannis

-Navigating a dynamic energy landscape: a briefing for office-based businesses, December 2020

www.energybriefing.org.au/sector-spotlights/offices

1 Replacement ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink colour. All ink colours are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colours have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer start-up and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal.

2 Black and colour print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity.

3 4.3 times more prints is comparing Epson high-yield inks (86,000 pages black / 50,000 colour) with the 20,000 page yield average of a competitor model in the top 7 highest selling A3 colour MFDs in the 21-30ppm speed segment in the Australian market (Source :IDC November 2019).

4 Based on 200 dpi, letter-size, in Black-and-White or Colour.

5 Compared to similarly featured colour multifunction printers with speeds of 45 ppm or greater based on industry available data, December 2020. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software, and page complexity.

6 The Epson WorkForce Enterprise models maximum power consumption of 320W is 87% less than the average of 22 laser counterpart 60 ppm+ models. Data available in the Australian market as at 31 October 2018, based on manufacturers’ own specifications.