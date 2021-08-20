Chorus network broadband traffic update, regional breakdown of data use

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 13:29

Figures released today show peak traffic on the Chorus network last night reached 3.57Tbps at 8.50 pm, a 26 per cent increase on Chorus’ baseline levels and well within our installed capacity levels (see NZ 20 August 2021 AM Downstream graph).

Traffic patterns for the day remained largely consistent with previous days during Level 4 lockdown, noting a dip in usage at 6.00 pm as some people went offline to watch the news on broadcast television.

Total daily data usage was 25.5 petabytes (PB), slightly lower than yesterday but still 50 per cent above normal (see Daily Network Usage Graph)

New regional data use figures released by Chorus today, show Hawke’s Bay households topping the data usage growth charts compared to pre-lockdown levels, followed by Tasman and Bay of Plenty (see Region Data Usage Growth During Lockdown graph).

Chorus network strategy manager, Kurt Rodgers says traffic levels have been high throughout the day during lockdown. There are also mini-surges at the start of each hour and half hour which suggests that a large number of people are logging into the work or school video meetings.

"We can also see a bit of a dip at 6.00 pm when people go offline to watch the news, but by 7.00 pm data usage surges again as people stream, share and play.

"Although we have seen a huge surge in usage, we have not experienced any congestion on the Chorus network. We’re confident we have enough capacity installed to see us though the lockdown and enable Kiwis to do whatever they want online.

"We’re very proud of the world-class fibre network that we have built for New Zealand and it’s great to see it is supporting Kiwis who want to work and entertain themselves during these important times."