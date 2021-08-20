Hot Mustard’s mobile app development business acquired by Company-X

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 15:35

Agribusiness mobile app developer Hot Mustard’s Sales App Centre’s mobile app development business will be acquired by software specialist Company-X on September 1.

The acquisition comes after Sales App Centre managing director Paul Bell sought Company-X out.

"We were a specialist software company focused on agribusiness with a small team looking for an opportunity to work with a larger development company with more expertise and resources," Bell said.

"One of the reasons we approached Company-X is that it has some agribusiness clients, and a very good understanding of the agribusiness sector."

DeLaval, the worldwide leader in milking equipment and solutions, is a long-term Company-X client. Company-X built a global e-learning solution for DeLaval. Company-X used the text to voice editor it built, Voxcoda, to provide narration in multiple languages.

Sales App Centre was incorporated in March 2012 and developed the first mobile apps for Ballance Agri Nutrients, DairyNZ and Zespri International.

"We specialise in apps for agribusiness, " Bell said. "Including a lot of farmer-facing apps that need to work in the field where there is no internet connectivity."

Other Sales App Centre clients include CRV Ambreed, Farmlands Co-Op Society, Giltrap Engineering and Primary ITO.

Company-X will assume responsibility for app and systems development, including the associated databases and application programming interface (APIs). Hot Mustard’s new business unit Hum will retain responsibility for website development.

Bell said Sales App Centre clients could only benefit from the acquisition, as they will be working with a larger, better resourced, broadly experienced team, with a proven software development track record. Company-X also had comprehensive testing and support services.

Sales App Centre business analyst Adrian Searle, who has worked on almost every project in the last seven years, joined Company-X in the acquisition and will continue to support clients.

Bell said he was "pretty excited and energised" by the acquisition.

Company-X co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes said: "We recognise that Hot Mustard’s key strength is media and design and having Company-X own the software development space lets the two companies work to their respective strengths."

Company-X co-founder David Hallett said: "Company-X is looking forward to partnering with our new clients and providing them with superlative service."

Hot Mustard will continue to work with Sales App Centre through Company-X.