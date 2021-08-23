Dairies left in the cold as 'essential workers' - Dairy and Business Owners Group

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 14:37

Despite writing to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health, dairy owners have had no contact regarding vaccinations as essential workers.

"Nearly one in five Kiwis shop at dairies and during lockdowns that spikes because it prevents unnecessary trips and queues at supermarkets," says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

"We have written to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health asking for vaccination priority. We have had no contact aside from the usual acknowledgment despite dairies and independent service stations being key workers.

"Instead, all we hear about, via the media, is a single ‘drive-thru’ vaccination centre for supermarket workers and bus drivers. We would have thought drivers would have been done by now.

"This also shows very little understanding of how small business operates.

"Dairy owners can’t just shoot off to South Auckland if their business is in Pukekohe or Helensville because that closes the store Kiwis need. It also leaves those shops vulnerable to criminals and there has been a spike in dairy crime.

"We are certain the Prime Minister does not wish to leave the impression that dairies are an afterthought.

"There are many ways to do this. For starters, how about working with GPs and Pharmacies who are trained vaccinators to vaccinate essential workers locally. Another is a Uber-like booking system for "mobile vaccinators" to come to those key workers who can't get away but in a planned orderly way.

"This helps to keep people in community bubbles instead of congregating them at a mass event.

"What about Johnsonville and Miramar in Wellington and getting ahead of the curve?

"Separately, we asked the Prime Minister to look at other businesses we represent, the ones forced to close, forced to ditch perishable stock and forced to pay rent, gas power and rates.

"Especially as things are getting worse and not better.

"It would be nice to think councils would grant us rate credits this time around with government meeting us halfway on costs for something we have no control of and was not our fault. This is causing huge amounts of stress on business owners and their families as they need kindness too," Mr Kaushal said.