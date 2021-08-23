Counties Energy offers 10,000 dollar environmental grant

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 16:03

Counties Energy has launched a new $10,000 environmental grant for the local community. The Counties Energy Environmental and Sustainability Grant aims to support not-for-profit community organisations or educational providers with projects that protect or enhance the environment in the southern Auckland and northern Waikato regions.

Counties Energy GM People, Safety and Communications Tracey Kay says the consumer-owned lines company has an increased focus on environmental protection and sustainable practices, with the grant initiative a next step in their sustainability evolution.

"We’re proud to launch this new grant which aims to support and encourage local projects that protect our environment. One of our priorities is to lead by example in this space and to safeguard our region for the future. We invest widely in our core network, and in future technology that will service our community’s needs and give our customers a smarter, more intuitive and sustainable network."

"Our recent rebrand from Counties Power to Counties Energy is an example of the journey we’re on as a business. We’re diversifying into emerging technologies, ensuring our network and our community is at the forefront of enhanced, environmentally friendly energy solutions. By offering this grant, we’re supporting our community to do the same."

The company is offering two $5,000 grants across three categories which include waste reduction, habitat improvement and emissions reduction. Educational providers, from early childhood right up to adult learning, or a not-for-profit organisation with a relevant project that needs funding are encouraged to apply.

To view the information pack please click here. Applications close 1 October. Projects must be within the Counties Energy network area. See the application pack for a map and additional detail.