Kiwi's fondness for local petfood company drives 'Superior' name change

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 11:43

After almost 50 years satisfying the appetites of New Zealand dogs, Kiwi petfood company Fond Foods is changing its name.

Best known for its popular Superior Chunky and Possyum brands, the Paeroa business will become Superior Pet Food Co. from 1 September.

General Manager Clint Bolderston said the new name reflects the company’s growing reputation as New Zealand’s leading manufacturer of high-quality dog food.

"The Superior Pet Food Co. name clearly communicates our mission to make top notch pet food that dogs love. It builds on the legacy of our existing Superior Chunky brand and is a significant step forward in defining our identity and positioning us for a successful future."

The business will celebrate its 50-year anniversary in 2023, marking a major milestone in its journey from a small upstart serving food to New Zealand’s rural dogs to one that has become a household name across Aotearoa.

"We’re proud of our history and the people who moulded the company into the industry leader it is today - a wholly New Zealand-owned business that stands out in a market flooded with huge multinational competitors."

The companies key dog food brands - Chunky, Possyum and Ranchmans - will all remain the same, along with the branding for its Chunky and Possyum NZ natural dried dog treats. Field and Forest - Hypoallergenic was recently added to the company’s product range, blending premium possum meat with chicken and lamb to create a fresh option for dogs with allergies to beef and dairy foods - a common canine issue.

"Chunky continues to be our best seller but we’ve seen a growing demand for our more premium range of possum-based rolls," Mr Bolderston said. "More than 100,000 kilos of possum meat is now devoured by Kiwi dogs each year in the form of our Possyum and Field and Forest - Hypoallergenic dog rolls."

The possum meat used the company’s dog rolls is sourced from processing facilities licensed by the Ministry of Primary Industries, helping to create jobs and reduce New Zealand’s pest population in the process.

Fond Foods produces more than 3,500,000 kg of dog food per year for domestic and international markets. The company’s extensive range of dog rolls and treats are available across New Zealand in supermarkets, rural supply stores and vet and pet specialty stores.