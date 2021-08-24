OceanaGold provides New Zealand Covid-19 update

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 12:09

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") today confirmed that the Macraes and Waihi operations are complying with the New Zealand Government’s directive to implement a country-wide Covid-19 Alert Level Four (lockdown).

Temporary suspension of mining and most other activities at Macraes and Waihi began at 11.59pm Tuesday, August 16. Based on the Government’s updated measures announced today, the Company expects operations to remain curtailed until at least 11.59pm, Friday August 27. Waihi and Macraes remain in a state of operational readiness for a safe and rapid restart following the easing of restrictions.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce is paramount," said Michael Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To date we have not had any confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst our employees or contractors in New Zealand. We have strict health and safety protocols in place to help keep our workers safe during these challenging times."

Alert Level Four is the New Zealand Government’s highest level of alert and requires businesses not classified as essential services to halt operations. As such, mining, processing and exploration activities are temporarily suspended at Waihi whilst at Macraes, the Company is maintaining feed from stockpile through the Macraes autoclave to ensure there are no potential health, safety or environmental hazards resulting from the unplanned shutdown. Critical personnel remain at each site to maintain important environmental and safety standards and ensure the security and maintenance of the operations.

"Our assets remain in a state of operational readiness to resume normal operations quickly and safely once the restrictions are lifted," said Michael Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the situation is dynamic and the duration of the lockdown is currently uncertain, we are unable to determine the final impact on New Zealand production and related costs for the full year. We expect to update the market accordingly with the easing of restrictions and resumption of operations."

Haile Gold Mine continues to operate at normal levels and the restart of Didipio is progressing as planned, including the commencement of concentrate transport from site. The Company continues to expect to achieve full year guidance at Haile and to benefit from the restart of production at Didipio in the fourth quarter.