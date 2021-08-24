Ormiston Rise development acquired

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 15:13

The Receivers of Ormiston Rise Limited and Ormiston Rise Development Limited (Both in Receivership), Neale Jackson and Grant Graham of Calibre Partners, are pleased to announce that they have agreed a sale of the Ormiston Rise development.

The business has been purchased by The Neighbourhood Ormiston Limited, a business supported by the financing partners that appointed receivers to the development in May this year.

The development’s financing partners funded the receivership and agreed to support continued civil and earthworks. While housing construction on site was paused, pre-fabricated houses have continued to be delivered during the receivership and off-site construction of these houses has continued.

Directors of the The Neighbourhood Ormiston Ltd commented, "We share the disappointment of buyers that the process delayed the date when families could first begin moving into their homes. We are excited that the project is now able to move ahead. Ormiston Rise is an exciting development and families will love their homes.

"The project is fully funded and backed by financial partners with significant international scale and expertise. The new arrangements ensure the project can be completed and homes delivered as soon as possible."

Receiver Neale Jackson said, "We are working to transition the development to The Neighbourhood Ormiston Ltd, and we expect to settle around the end of this month.

"The sale will allow the project to move ahead towards completing the development and transferring homes to the contracted buyers. We would like to thank home buyers for their patience during the receivership process.

"Work on the site is currently paused due to lockdown restrictions, which have caused further delays in completion of civil work. Work will resume promptly once Covid-19 restrictions allow and the transaction completes.

"We expect to provide a final notification to buyers following completion of the transaction."