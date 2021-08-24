COVID-19 drives almost 1 in 5 Kiwis to screen addiction - NortonLlifeLock

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 17:02

- As the pandemic continues, NortonLifeLock study reveals New Zealanders average 5 hours of screen time a day outside of work and education

- Over a third of Kiwis say the amount of time they spend in front of screens negatively impacts their mental health

- More than 20 percent of New Zealanders who own devices have not acted to protect themselves and their devices

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer cyber safety, released a new global study examining consumers’ at-home online behaviours. The new findings from the New Zealand research show that more than one in three New Zealanders (36 percent) say they are addicted to screens. Despite many understanding the security risks involved, more than one in five connected device owners (22 percent) are not taking the proper actions to secure their devices, putting themselves and their families at risk of losing personal information.

In the study, conducted online by The Harris Poll among more than 1,000 New Zealand adults, 48 percent of Kiwis surveyed say the amount of time they spend in front of a screen outside of education and work purposes has increased significantly during the pandemic. Consumers reported spending an average of 5.1 hours a day in front of screens outside of work or education, and for many, it’s too much. More than 3 out of 5 New Zealanders (62 percent) admit that they spend way too much time looking at screens, and close to half (49 percent) say smartphones are the gadget that they are spending too much time on.

About half of New Zealanders (52 percent) agree that the amount of time they spend in front of a screen negatively impacts their physical health and more than one-third (37 percent) say it negatively impacts their mental health. Close to one in four (22 percent) say that increased screen time during the pandemic has made them feel bad about their body or hurt their self-esteem, and more than two in five New Zealanders (42 percent) say it has made them less physically active.

Respondents also noted that increased screen time during the pandemic has led them to experience increased anxiety or depression (16 percent), or has made them feel lonelier than ever before (14 percent).

"Kiwis’ addiction to their devices has taken a toll on their physical and mental health during the pandemic, making people feel burnt out and unsure how to keep themselves safe from losing personal information," said Kevin Roundy, technical director and stalkerware specialist with Norton Labs, NortonLifeLock’s research division. "As we transition into a ‘new normal’ and people travel outside the comfort of their homes, consumers will be facing more cyber safety risks with public WiFi access, outdated public computers, and potential identity theft."

New Zealanders understand there are security risks that come from connected devices, with many believing it is very or extremely likely that a computer (57 percent) or smartphone (39 percent) will be hacked. Yet, when it comes to securing their devices, only around one in three device owners surveyed have denied permissions to apps on devices (38 percent), changed the default passwords on devices (37 percent), or installed cybersecurity software to their devices (34 percent). Even fewer (21 percent) say they regularly update the device passwords as a way to secure their device(s).

"New Zealand’s cyber security landscape is rapidly changing, and recent attacks on businesses and institutions have made Kiwis realise that their online lives need protecting. Our data also show that New Zealand adults own 5.6 connected devices on average, that tells us that Kiwis need to think deeply about how they are protecting themselves from cyber criminals." says Mark Gorrie, Senior Director - APJ, NortonLifeLock.

"Keeping your devices and software updated, using multifactor identification or encrypting your files, and using technologies that provide set and forget device security are easy first steps to taking control of the security of your own data. It puts people on a path to living their digital lives safely and keeping their devices and data secured."

NortonLifeLock offers a number of products to help families stay safe online including Norton Family with School Time, which helps parents monitor and manage their children’s online learning and activities.