Scania New Zealand welcomes new Managing Director

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 10:44

Scania New Zealand is pleased to announce Rafael Alvarenga as its new Managing Director.

Rafael will start his new role on 1st September 2021, succeeding Mattias Lundholm who recently returned to Sweden following a three year stint as Managing Director in New Zealand after launching Scania NZ into the New Zealand market.

"I am excited to start my new chapter with Scania in New Zealand and pick up where Mattias has left off. I look forward to continuing the growth and success of the New Zealand business and experiencing the Kiwi culture," says Rafael.

Scania significantly expanded its footprint throughout New Zealand last year and now enjoys a stable of 24 nation-wide service centres, of which 10 are Scania New Zealand branches and 14 are independent approved service centres.

Rafael has worked in the automotive industry since 1996, spending eight years at Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles in Brazil before joining Scania Latin America in 2004.

For the past four years, Rafael has been the Services Director at Scania India. His career with Scania has seen him perform in a variety of roles across application engineering, sales, KAM and most recently, services.

In 2005 Rafael graduated as an engineer, and in 2011 received an MBA in Business Management. He comes to New Zealand with his wife and three children, and has a passion for football.

Scania New Zealand welcomes Rafael to the team and offers heartfelt thanks to Mattias for his amazing contribution to the business during the last three years.