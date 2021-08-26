Three in five Maori authorities essential during COVID-19 - Stats NZ

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 13:02

Three out of five Māori authorities were classified as essential services during COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.

Māori authorities are businesses involved in the collective management of assets held by Māori and are predominately in the agriculture, non-residential property operations, and manufacturing industries.

By contrast, one-half of Māori small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were classified as essential. Māori businesses classified as essential were mainly in agriculture, manufacturing, and health services.

"Essential businesses, providing health services, food, and other items to the community, were key to supporting the country under COVID-19 alert levels," business statistics senior manager Darren Allan said.

Māori authorities had the highest proportion of businesses fully operational during alert level 4. Nearly two-fifths were operating fully, compared with around one-fifth for each of Māori SMEs, and all New Zealand businesses.

SMEs = Small- to medium-sized enterprises.

Proportion of Māori businesses that applied selected responses during COVID-19 restrictions, 2020

Māori authorities

Māori SMEs

Māori tourism businesses

Accessed governmentfinancial support

Arranged rent reductions ordeferment with landlord

Postponed or cancelled anyplanned new capitalinvestment

Reduced stock inventory

Closed part(s) of the business

0

25

50

75

100

Less than half of Māori authorities accessed government financial support in 2020, compared with three in four businesses for each of Māori SMEs and all New Zealand businesses. More than 90 percent of Māori tourism businesses accessed government financial support.

"Māori authorities had more businesses that were able to fully operate during COVID-19, meaning they had less need to access support compared with other businesses," Mr Allan said.

Māori businesses adapt in response to COVID-19

Many Māori businesses adapted their processes and operations in response to COVID-19 restrictions. The most common changes were to meet social distancing requirements. Across all business types four-fifths of all businesses surveyed made changes to their physical environment for social distancing purposes.

"The need to protect whānau and kaumātua and ensure continued employment during such a vulnerable time may have contributed to the measures Māori businesses undertook to stay operational," Mr Allan said.

Māori businesses made other adaptations in response to COVID-19, including re-deploying staff, reducing work hours, and adapting to new markets.

Information is from the business operations survey, which reports on businesses with six or more employees.

Businesses were surveyed from August to December 2020 about how they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.