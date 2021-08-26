Exports continue to rise for Maori authorities through COVID-19 - Stats NZ

|
The value of total exports by MÄori authorities continued to rise in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.
The role of MÄori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by MÄori.
The value of exports by MÄori authorities was up $14 million (1.8 percent) to $755 million in 2020 compared with 2019.
"MÄori authorities’ total export value rose in each of the last five years," business statistics senior manager Darren Allan said.
"The growth in MÄori authority exports was higher than growth in New Zealand exports over that same time period."
Between 2015 and 2020, exports by MÄori authorities rose 55 percent. Over the same period, exports by all New Zealand businesses rose 22 percent.
Kaimoana (seafood), including fish, crayfish, and mussels was the MÄori authorities’ top commodities export in 2020 at $311 million. Over 40 percent of MÄori authorities’ total exports were kaimoana, compared with just three percent of total New Zealand exports.
MÄori authorities also exported $153 million worth of milk powder, butter, and cheese in 2020. This accounted for 20 percent of the total MÄori authorities’ exports in 2020.
GRAPH
TABLE
$
Exports (including re-exports - free on board). NaN in the table indicates the figure is not available.
Value of selected exports ($), by MÄori authorities, 2010-2020
Total goods exports
Kaimoana
Milk powder, butter, and cheese
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
0
250M
500M
750M
1 000M
Stats NZ
2012â Total goods exports: 441 000 000â Kaimoana: 269 000 000â Milk powder, butter, and cheese: 124 000 000
The top two commodities for MÄori authorities - kaimoana and milk powder, butter, and cheese - together accounted for over 60 percent of MÄori authorities’ total exports in 2020. However, both saw falls in value in the latest year.
In contrast, MÄori authorities’ exports of all other commodities (such as wine, textile articles, and meat and offal), which account for almost 40 percent of the total, rose 46 percent in 2020 compared with 2019.
China continues as top export market for MÄori authorities
In 2020, MÄori authorities’ top export market was China. Total exports to China were worth $352 million and accounted for almost half of the value of all MÄori authorities’ goods exports. By contrast, China accounted for just over a quarter of good exports for all New Zealand businesses.
"China has been the top export market for MÄori authorities over the past 10 years, and a key export market for both kaimoana and milk powder, butter, and cheese for New Zealand," Mr Allan said.
