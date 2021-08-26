Exports continue to rise for Maori authorities through COVID-19 - Stats NZ

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 13:02

The value of total exports by MÄori authorities continued to rise in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.

The role of MÄori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by MÄori.

The value of exports by MÄori authorities was up $14 million (1.8 percent) to $755 million in 2020 compared with 2019.

"MÄori authorities’ total export value rose in each of the last five years," business statistics senior manager Darren Allan said.

"The growth in MÄori authority exports was higher than growth in New Zealand exports over that same time period."

Between 2015 and 2020, exports by MÄori authorities rose 55 percent. Over the same period, exports by all New Zealand businesses rose 22 percent.

Kaimoana (seafood), including fish, crayfish, and mussels was the MÄori authorities’ top commodities export in 2020 at $311 million. Over 40 percent of MÄori authorities’ total exports were kaimoana, compared with just three percent of total New Zealand exports.

MÄori authorities also exported $153 million worth of milk powder, butter, and cheese in 2020. This accounted for 20 percent of the total MÄori authorities’ exports in 2020.

GRAPH

TABLE

$

Exports (including re-exports - free on board). NaN in the table indicates the figure is not available.

Value of selected exports ($), by MÄori authorities, 2010-2020

Total goods exports

Kaimoana

Milk powder, butter, and cheese

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

0

250M

500M

750M

1 000M

Stats NZ

2012â Total goods exports: 441 000 000â Kaimoana: 269 000 000â Milk powder, butter, and cheese: 124 000 000

The top two commodities for MÄori authorities - kaimoana and milk powder, butter, and cheese - together accounted for over 60 percent of MÄori authorities’ total exports in 2020. However, both saw falls in value in the latest year.

In contrast, MÄori authorities’ exports of all other commodities (such as wine, textile articles, and meat and offal), which account for almost 40 percent of the total, rose 46 percent in 2020 compared with 2019.

China continues as top export market for MÄori authorities

In 2020, MÄori authorities’ top export market was China. Total exports to China were worth $352 million and accounted for almost half of the value of all MÄori authorities’ goods exports. By contrast, China accounted for just over a quarter of good exports for all New Zealand businesses.

"China has been the top export market for MÄori authorities over the past 10 years, and a key export market for both kaimoana and milk powder, butter, and cheese for New Zealand," Mr Allan said.