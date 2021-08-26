Brewing sector hit once again during lockdown

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 16:33

"Statistics New Zealand figures released this week showed some hope for brewers on the back of an increase in beer available for consumption in the six months to June 2021, however it is very likely that this growth will not be sustained across the full year with the latest outbreak of COVID-19 and accompanying level 4." Said Brewers Association Executive Director Dylan Firth.

"What we see comparing 2021 with 2020 is that beer has recovered slightly on the first 6-month period with a 4.2% increase compared to the same time last year. The major driver behind this was that in 2020 during that 6-month period we had quite a long lockdown and people were drinking much less overall." Said Firth.

"It is frustrating to see the rhetoric at the moment about how there is a massive increase in alcohol sales because this is just a snapshot in time and in fact on a 12-month rolling basis, the beer category is actually in decline. We know from experience and Statistics NZ data, that there is a short sharp burst at the beginning of lockdown but then sales drop off because people have stocked up. It’s unfortunate that we have the same alarmist view being repeated by some corners saying how much more people are drinking because sales went up just before lockdown, when we know that simply isn’t true. It’s like saying that because more people brought bread there are huge numbers of sandwiches being consumed. It just doesn’t add up." Said Firth.

"What we do know is that the hospitality industry is going to struggle again just like last year, and breweries large and small across New Zealand as a result, with less channels open through which to market their products, less sales through their own tap rooms and challenges with logistics for delivery. Lockdowns particularly hurt the hospitality industry which can only fully open at Level 1 for larger venues. One of the things brewers are grateful for is the ability to sell direct to consumers online with contactless delivery. While this is one of the few options for them, it certainly won’t make up for a decline in sales and revenue over lockdown". Said Firth

"Brewing is a valuable contributor to New Zealand with its value chain adding $634 million to GDP. The brewing industry also supports over 7000 jobs through brewing and the purchase of intermediate inputs to the brewing process, paying over $470m in wages. It’s really important to acknowledge the significant contribution to the New Zealand economy the brewing sector provides.

Not to mention the revenue which is received by the government with the brewing industry contributing $810 million last year in GST and Excise Tax." Said Firth

"The sector is extremely diverse and the largest to smallest breweries have really worked hard with major shifts in how they do business to pull back from a hugely difficult 2020 and now we face the same challenges again. So, we urge New Zealanders who enjoy a beer to do so and do so responsibly while in lockdown." Said Firth