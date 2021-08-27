Jason Hungerford new Director of BCITO Business Division of Te Pukenga

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 12:01

Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) Chief Financial Officer, Jason Hungerford has been appointed Director of the BCITO Business Division of Te PÅ«kenga subsidiary - Work Based Learning Ltd (WBL).

BCITO Chair Mike King welcomed Jason's appointment. He said, "In this time of change, the Board is pleased to appoint Jason to this role and deliver continuity of leadership to the BCITO team. In a very strong group of candidates, Jason stood out for his wealth of financial and operational experience as well as his commercial ability."

Mr Hungerford said, "This is a fantastic opportunity to help influence the future of vocational education, while continuing to support our industries, employers and learners through a period of record growth. I feel extremely privileged and proud to lead BCITO as a Business Division in its new home, Te PÅ«kenga WBL. It’s an exciting time for BCITO and the wider vocational education sector."

Prior to joining BCITO Mr Hungerford held leadership roles with Vodafone, KiwiRail and Bathurst Resources and worked for a leading cement producer and building products supplier in the UK.

Incoming Chief Executive of Te PÅ«kenga WBL, Toby Beaglehole also welcomed the appointment. Mr Beaglehole said, "Jason's appointment is a key milestone in the seamless transition of BCITO into WBL. It is good to have someone with such a deep understanding of the wairua of BCITO leading this important mahi. The future of vocational training in this sector is in good hands."

Mr Hungerford will take up the role on 4 October 2021, in line with BCITO’s transition to WBL.

Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning Limited is a subsidiary of Te PÅ«kenga. Once fully established, Te PÅ«kenga will be New Zealand’s largest tertiary provider and the 35th largest globally and it is expected that 60 percent of Te PÅ«kenga learners will be work-based.