New World pledges to provide food support to vulnerable New Zealanders in lockdown

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 16:37

New World continues to build on its promise to be #HereforNZ by supporting organisations working at the front line of food insecurity during Level 4 lockdown.

Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch City Missions - and the Student Volunteer Army (SVA) are each receiving contributions from New World to help ensure they can continue providing invaluable support across the country.

As part of New World’s social promise to support every New Zealander to access healthy and affordable food, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch City Mission will each receive at least $40,000 in support and products.

CEO of Foodstuffs North Island Chris Quin says, "City Missions have experienced a sharp increase in demand during this current lockdown. Recently, working alongside both Missions, we have been privileged to gain an insight into the essential work they do across their respective regions. We are very proud to know our donations will ensure they will be able to continue to get vital food support to those in need."

New World is also contributing $80,000 to the Student Volunteer Army (SVA), to once again support their vitally important contactless grocery service. Working in partnership with New World, the donation will ensure the SVA can mobilise and then continue to fund its contactless delivery service for those in self-isolation, or who have no other way of accessing food, like the elderly, medically vulnerable, essential workers or those need support due to their personal circumstances. The SVA have mobilised over 300 volunteers in Auckland alone and are now supporting those in need in the South Island with 150 volunteers on board already.

CEO of the Student Volunteer Army Sam Johnson says they are grateful to be working alongside New World to support local communities. "Now more than ever we see the need for us to come together and help those who need it. Every lockdown brings new challenges, the delta strain has meant more people are having to self-isolate which means our service is in even greater demand.

"New World is a great partner to work with because they’re genuinely invested in the wellbeing of their communities. The donation, along with access to their nationwide network, means we can make an even greater impact by help more people."

Quin says it’s Foodstuffs’ local ownership and unique co-op structure that drives the commitment to be ‘Here for NZ’. "Being 100% New Zealand owned and operated means we have a real responsibility and commitment to helping our local communities, especially in times of crisis or uncertainty."

"We are in a privileged position to trade during lockdown and are grateful for the continued kindness and support we receive from our communities everyday as our people work tirelessly to serve our communities. We couldn’t do what we do without the dedication of our team, and without the backing of our communities," says Quin.