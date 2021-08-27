PAK'nSAVE increases support for food banks during lockdown

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 16:47

PAK’nSAVE is donating $100,000 in products to its food bank partners to ensure they can continue providing vital food assistance to those in need and impacted by food insecurity. The donation is part of Foodstuffs North Island’s #HereforNZ Fund and its promise to be Here for NZ.

The donation will go to PAK’nSAVE partner, the New Zealand Food Network, who supply over 75 organisations and food banks nationwide. The New Zealand Food Network supports food rescue organisations, iwi and charities across New Zealand, so that they can continue their work alongside some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable communities.

New Zealand Food Network CEO Gavin Findlay says the ongoing commitment from PAK’nSAVE and the wider Foodstuffs group is invaluable, particularly in these uncertain times. "Many New Zealand families are struggling to make ends meet and the situation has only got worse during this Level 4 Lockdown.

"Nationwide, we are seeing more and more families and individuals accessing food banks for the first time. This is not an issue that is going away any time soon. This generous donation from PAK’nSAVE at such a critical time will be felt with gratitude in homes up and down the country."

PAK’nSAVE is also donating $20,000 in products to MÄngere Budgeting Services, an essential support service working across South Auckland communities, whose food parcel stocks were almost exhausted during the current lockdown.

Foodstuffs North Island’s #HereforNZ Fund is made up of owner contributions from New World, PAK’nSAVE, Four Square and Gilmours stores in the North Island. It is a natural extension of the co-operatives commitment to be #HereforNZ, and a demonstration of its promise every New Zealander should have access to healthy and affordable food.

"We are once again seeing how the impact of lockdown can disproportionately impact some communities. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we recognise we are in a privileged position and are thankful for the kindness and support our teams receive every day," says CEO of Foodstuffs North Island Chris Quin.

"The commitment of the co-operatives to be Here for NZ lives in every part of our business. We are 100% New Zealand owned and operated, our owners and their families are part of the communities they serve and this means they see where there is a need first-hand and work together to help make a difference."

Every PAK’nSAVE store has a relationship with a food bank or rescue organisation, with the equivalent of 2.5 million meals donated in the last year. Over 40,000 cans were donated to City Missions and local foodbanks across the country thanks to the kindness of PAK’nSAVE customers during the inaugural PAK'canSAVE national winter foodbank appeal. On top of customers' generous donations, PAK'nSAVE collectively donated $100,000 to PAK'canSAVE charity recipients, ensuring organisations had both the product and financial support to help meet the demand in their local community.

"COVID-19 continues to remind us of the real and ongoing issue of food poverty in New Zealand and we are committed to continuing to be Here for NZ by finding ways both financially and through our collective knowledge to support organisations that have the expertise and skills to help alleviate some of the stress we know our communities are going through right now," finishes Quin.

