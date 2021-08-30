Two new board members appointed to Orion

Monday, 30 August, 2021 - 12:05

Christchurch City Council Holdings Limited and Selwyn District Council have appointed two new board members to local electricity distribution company, Orion New Zealand Limited.

New director Jen Crawford is a professional director with a background in resource management and infrastructure projects. She is currently a director of MHV Water and resource and environmental management advisory company Mahaanui Kurataiao Ltd. Crawford has also practiced as a specialist lawyer in New Zealand and the UK for more than 20 years.

Mike Sang is a professional director and has had several directorships which currently include the Government Super Fund Authority and BRANZ. He has a finance background and was formerly CEO of

Ngai Tahu Holdings and CFO of PGG Wrightson. He is a Chartered Accountant with CAANZ.

Both new Orion directors live in the region.

Orion Group chair, Jane Taylor, says she is delighted with the appointments, "Our two new directors bring strong governance, wide business experience and a deep appreciation of local issues."

"Orion is exploring the possibilities beyond our traditional role. The Orion Group is looking to be a major force leading progress, sustainability, and liveability across our region and to enable New Zealand to transition to a low emissions economy.

"This year we made a bold start on this journey by charting an exciting, vibrant future for the Orion Group with our new Group Strategy.

"We’re at the start of the most exciting chapter yet in the history of the Orion Group. I am pleased to welcome two outstanding new board members who will bring a valuable perspective and energy to delivering on our Group Strategy."

Retiring board members Geoff Vazey and John Austin have stepped down from the Orion NZ board after 12 and 7 years respectively as Orion directors. Mr Vazey will, however, continue to chair Orion subsidiary, Connetics as an independent director.

Ms Taylor thanked both retiring directors for the contributions and their dedicated and committed stewardship of the company, particularly throughout the challenging period of the Christchurch rebuild.