Vodafone's investment in Manawatu mobile network paying off

Monday, 30 August, 2021 - 13:25

Following significant investment in the ManawatÅ« region, as the first of a nationwide program of mobile network upgrades, independent testing conducted by the global leader in mobile benchmarking umlaut shows Vodafone is the leading mobile provider in ManawatÅ« for voice calls and data performance, outperforming both Spark and 2degrees.

Vodafone scored 713 points out of 1000 in the overall mobile network score for the Central North Island region, compared to 2degrees achieving 654 points and Spark on 500.

Furthermore, the Vodafone network is more than three times faster than any other mobile operator in the ManawatÅ« region, meaning Vodafone customers get the fastest mobile downloads. Umlaut speedtests show Vodafone offers average mobile download speeds of 196 Mbps across ManawatÅ«, compared with Spark offering 52Mbps and 2degrees with 41Mbps.

Thaigan Govender, Head of Mobile Access Networks, Vodafone NZ, says: "Vodafone customers in the ManawatÅ« region should notice a massive uplift in terms of the speeds and quality of calls since we invested millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure in the region over the past year.

"We now offer mobile customers the best network in terms of data performance and voice calls, the fastest downloads, and the largest 5G footprint by far. Our own calculations show we have the largest 5G network in Aotearoa, and it’s great to see umlaut testing shows that our 5G network is available in almost 50% of the ManawatÅ« region!"

Umlaut drivetests show that Vodafone offers customers a faster call setup time in the ManawatÅ« region, averaging 3 seconds to connect to a voice call compared with 2degrees taking 6.6 seconds and Spark taking 4.6 seconds.

Vodafone also provides customers with clearer calls in the region, with voice calling speech quality scores of 3.4 out of 5, compared with Spark and 2degrees both with 3.1.

"ManawatÅ« is the first region where we’ve completed mobile network upgrades, but we’re currently upgrading our digital infrastructure in parts of the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Invercargill, and we’ll eventually work our way around all of the country. We’re hoping to achieve similar results in other parts of Aotearoa NZ to ensure we offer remarkable technology solutions to help Kiwi businesses and consumers thrive. It’s proving even more important now, during the global pandemic, as New Zealanders turn to mobile technology to continue to work, live and play remotely."

Mobile network results in the region of ManawatÅ« are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut based on drive test data collected in August 2021. Full details can be found at: https://www.umlaut.com/uploads/documents/Reports-Certificates/2021_umlaut_new_zealand_manawatu_AuditReport.pdf

5G is live in parts of the ManawatÅ« with a 5G plan and a 5G device from Vodafone or Noel Leeming. For more information about Vodafone services, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5G.