Air New Zealand updates domestic network and flexibility policy after Alert Level changes

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 - 13:43

Air New Zealand is making changes to its domestic network and extending its domestic flexibility policy in response to the recent alert level changes around the country.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the changes are about providing assurance to customers who have made plans to travel over the next few weeks.

"We're extending our Covid-19 flexibility policy for domestic travel out to 31 October 2021. This means, in addition to allowing a waiver of the change fee, customers can place their booking in credit if their travel plans have changed."

The airline's domestic schedule has also been updated and is as follows:

Date

Route

Services per day

1 - 3 September

Auckland - Christchurch

Christchurch - Wellington

2 x return services

Auckland - Wellington

Christchurch - Dunedin

Nelson - Wellington

1x return service

4 - 5 September

Auckland - Christchurch

Auckland - Wellington

Dunedin - Christchurch

Auckland - Wellington

Dunedin - Christchurch

Wellington - Nelson

Wellington - Christchurch

1x return service

6 September

Auckland - Wellington

Dunedin - Christchurch

Wellington - Nelson

1x return service

6 September

Auckland - Christchurch

Wellington - Christchurch

2 x return services

"While travel remains very restricted under Alert Level 3, the extra flights will help transport cargo and essential workers around Aotearoa," says Mr Foran.

"We've added several services a week between Christchurch and Dunedin and moved our Wellington-Christchurch flight time to allow for better connectivity.

"While we can't fly as often as we'd like, we're doing everything we can to get people safely to where they need to go."

Under Level 3:

Food and beverage service onboard domestic flights remains suspended with water available on request

Air New Zealand lounges, Fast Bag and valet parking remain closed

Masks required onboard.

Customers who are booked to travel and are no longer able to during Alert Level 3 do not need to do anything. They will receive a cancellation email, and their booking will be held in credit. Customers will have 12 months from the day their credit is processed to book a flight, and another 12 months to travel. Those who have booked through a third party will need to contact their agent.

Those who need to travel while the country is at various Alert Levels should check their eligibility on the Government's COVID-19 website. Customers who meet the criteria and still wish to travel should call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre who will assist with their booking. Customers will also need to carry a letter or evidence confirming they are travelling for essential purposes.

For the latest information, customers can check the Air New Zealand COVID-19 Hub and travel alerts page.