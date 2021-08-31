Clemenger Group - leadership announcement

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 - 14:43

Leadership change at Clemenger Group

Les Timar to become CEO. Robert Morgan continues as Chairman

After 23 years as Chairman and CEO of the Clemenger Group, Robert Morgan will hand his CEO responsibilities to Les Timar, effective 1 January 2022. Robert Morgan will continue to act as Chairman of the Group.

Les Timar has been with the Clemenger Group for 23 years and is currently the CEO of GRACosway, one of the operating companies in the Group. He was one of the founders of GRA 27 years ago, led the company through its merger with Cosway and has successfully built the firm into the pre-eminent public affairs, strategic communications and investor relations practice in Australia, and more recently overseen a successful expansion into New Zealand.

"Whilst advertising has always been and will always be at the heart of the Clemenger Group, it has developed into a comprehensive and diverse portfolio of specialist companies," said Andrew Robertson, President and CEO of BBDO Worldwide Inc., majority owner of Clemenger Group.

"I am convinced that Les will continue to nurture the Group’s commitment to creativity and its ability to provide the best possible advice and solutions to clients across the marketing and communications spectrum, as it continues to evolve."

"Les is a strong leader with impeccable management credentials to lead our Group forward," said Robert Morgan.

"He is a people person, is passionate about doing the best for his clients, and is highly respected by employees, clients and in the business community at large," he said.

Les Timar said: "Clemenger Group has an outstanding legacy of creativity and innovation over 75 years and my clear mandate is to continue Robert’s record of strong leadership and sustained growth."