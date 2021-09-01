Sustainable Kiwi pet food brand now available nationwide

Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 - 10:59

New Zealanders are seeking ways to live more sustainably. Whether that is by reducing our use of single use plastic, using a keep cup, walking instead of driving, or eating more sustainably. So, what about our pets?

Omega Plus, the pet food brand of New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS), produces sustainable superfood for the furriest members of the family.

NZKS has been sustainably farming salmon for more than 30 years in the crystal-clear waters of the Marlborough Sounds, and together with Omega Plus, is helping create a world-leading aquaculture industry.

Traditionally in salmon production, once the prime fillet was removed, the remaining salmon were most likely wasted. This all changed in 2016 when NZKS created processes to use the full nose-to-tail of their King salmon, and Omega Plus was founded. Offcuts that are human grade, are used to produce the wet and dry pet food, while fins and tails are dried and become treats.

Omega Plus is on a mission to provide pets with healthy and nutritious meals that are also better for our planet than other mass-market pet food brands. Utilising the entirety of a salmon has created an estimated 90% reduction in carbon footprint, compared to when the same raw materials were wasted. Not only that, but the smarter use of remaining materials has also resulted in an increase in direct and indirect job creation for New Zealanders.

Farmed and produced in New Zealand means Kiwis purchasing pet food from a local brand are automatically reducing their pet’s carbon paw print, when compared with an imported brand. Combine that with Omega Plus’s sustainable practices and your pet’s impact will be reduced further.

Paul McIntyre, Sustainability and Stakeholder manager at New Zealand King Salmon says "Waste is unacceptable in today’s world. For New Zealand King Salmon and Omega Plus, waste is a lost opportunity, which is why we have become the first seafood organisation in New Zealand to adopt nose-to-tail utilisation by transforming raw materials traditionally considered as waste into highly nutritious food for pets."

As self-professed animal lovers, Omega Plus is serious about creating healthy pet food using high-quality salmon that pets drool over. Farmed in New Zealand, the salmon is full of high-quality protein, rich marine-based omega-3 and omega-6, essential vitamins, and minerals to complete a balanced diet for pets. The superfood delivers a range of benefits including a healthy skin and coat, joint mobility, brain and heart health, growth, and immunity to ensure pets stay healthy and strong. Another benefit of the salmon is that it has a lower carbon footprint than non-marine proteins (chicken, pork, beef), meaning Omega Plus is not only beneficial for your pet’s health but also the planet’s.[1: Page 24, https://globalsalmoninitiative.org/files/documents/GSI_Handbook_2020.pdf]

Simon Thomas, Divisional Manager - Omega Innovations adds, "Pets are part of our families, so making sure what they are eating is high-quality is important. Supporting local, shopping sustainably and reducing your environmental impact is an excellent choice for you, your four-legged friends and our planet."

Omega Plus pet food is sold in approximately 250 supermarkets and speciality retail outlets in New Zealand, including at Countdown, PAK’nSAVE, New World and selected online retailers.

Omega Plus tips for reducing your pet’s carbon pawprint:

1. Choose a more sustainable pet food option. Research and check the labels to ensure what you are buying is locally produced and utilises wasted raw materials.

2. Don’t over feed your pet. This can lead to all sorts of problems for your pet’s health and the environment if you are buying excessive amounts of food.

3. Consider more environmentally friendly poo collecting options. Use biodegradable poo bags when out and about. If you are at home use a pooper scooper and where possible compost the poop!

4. DIY pet toys. Make your own pet toys, seek second hand or swap with other owners, or buy eco-friendly versions.