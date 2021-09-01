Hell Pizza opens doors for level 3, encourages masks

Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 - 12:12

47 HELL stores from Hamilton to Invercargill will open their doors today, with new Covid-safe requirements in place for customers seeking their pizza fix after two weeks in Level 4 Lockdown.

All deliveries and pick-ups will be contactless in Level 3, with additional measures to protect staff and customers. This includes Mandatory Contact Tracing (either via the Covid app or a manual register). The company is also encouraging its customers to wear a mask if picking up their order from a HELL store.

Ben Cumming, CEO, says these measures will help keep people and staff safe. "Even though customers won’t be entering our stores under Level 3, people still need to scan in/register when collecting their order. We’re also asking them to wear a mask if they opt for contactless pick-up. "It’s mandatory for staff to wear one, and given the service our teams are providing, we would like our customers to reciprocate and wear a mask when collecting their order," says Ben Cumming. HELL is expecting the next two nights to be busy, as two-thirds of its stores resume service. However, with 29 stores still closed in Whangarei and Auckland, there’s some way to go before the company returns to its previous trade levels. "There’s no doubt the last few weeks have been difficult for New Zealand. We’re just grateful to be opening our doors and stoking the fires of HELL again. Our priority is to make sure we do this as safely as possible while keeping our communities well," says Ben Cumming. About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.